Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 12, 2018

When the Beatles played the Budokan in 1966, 35,000 police were used to guard the band from protesters who thought the show would desecrate the arena – it had been built in 1964 as a martial arts venue.

Neanderthals communicated vocally, according to researchers at the University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia.

The Hawaiian hoary bat is Hawaii's only native land mammal.

In 1810, Sake Dean Mohamed, a Bihari Anglo-Indian traveler, surgeon, and entrepreneur, was the first person to bring curry and shampoo to Britain.

The international finance firm Arton Capital ranks the passports of countries according to the number of other countries one may visit without a visa. In 2015, the U.S. tied for first place with the United Kingdom. In 2016, it slipped to fourth place. Now, the U.S. trails 18 countries on their list.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns
TODAY'S EVENTS
Elisabet Ney Museum: Austin Women by Austin Women
Elisabet Ney Museum
Snowy Bing Bongs Across the North Star Combat Zone at Museum of Human Achievement
Harry Potter Trivia Night at The Blackheart
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP