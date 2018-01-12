Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

When the Beatles played the Budokan in 1966, 35,000 police were used to guard the band from protesters who thought the show would desecrate the arena – it had been built in 1964 as a martial arts venue.

Neanderthals communicated vocally, according to researchers at the University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia.

The Hawaiian hoary bat is Hawaii's only native land mammal.

In 1810, Sake Dean Mohamed, a Bihari Anglo-Indian traveler, surgeon, and entrepreneur, was the first person to bring curry and shampoo to Britain.

The international finance firm Arton Capital ranks the passports of countries according to the number of other countries one may visit without a visa. In 2015, the U.S. tied for first place with the United Kingdom. In 2016, it slipped to fourth place. Now, the U.S. trails 18 countries on their list.