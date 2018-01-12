After nearly a year (well, eight months, but who's counting), Mouthfeel and Young Creature (aka Jeremy Von Stilb and Tish Sparks) are bringing back their well-loved queer film series. Homo Arigato, which screens "rare and beautiful" films of the not-straight variety, has found a new home with Austin Film Society Cinema. Movie nerds and qmmunity members will remember their events at Alamo Drafthouse, but the series stalled out after a staff change last spring coincided with both hosts' desire to focus on making their own creative projects. Sparks tells "Gay Place" they weren't sure how to move forward with Homo Arigato until they saw Suspiria at AFS's new spot and felt instantly inspired to restart their screenings. "It clicked to revive the series with them," concluded Sparks, who also said the time off has helped reshape the series. "We now have an opportunity to show our hometown audiences some of the work we've made after screening it at various festivals around the country." One such project, inspired by Pink Narcissus, will screen before February's event. Sparks sings nothing but praise for Homo Arigato's new partner in crime, and teases big things to come. For now, catch Kiki on Tuesday (details below).

GAYDAR

Nite School Free Week edition Dark beats from Curse Mackey, Dylan Cameron, and Curved Light to drown out the night. DJs Lizzbeth and Scorpio follow. Thu., Jan. 11, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

So You Think You Can Drag Round 2 Eight competitors battle to be crowned Austin's drag superstar. Thu., Jan. 11, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night Summon the squad, gather your grrrl gang, and getcher grove on with Lesbutante & the Boss. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Yes You Can! An Evening of Motivational Speaking Meet your motivational experts: Erica Nix, Ralphie Hardesty, Gretchen Phillips, Ezra Edwards, and more. Mouthfeel hosts a "discussion" on self-esteem, fitness, romance, and more. Fri., Jan. 12, 8-11pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. $7.

Glitz! Bring on the glitter, the glitz, the glam! A gay gala completed by a "Beards With Bling" contest at the stroke of midnight, sponsored by Tapelenders. Sat., Jan. 13, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Trixi & Ruby’s 90th: Let’s Have a Black Mass Celebration A joint macabre birthday celebration with Alexander the Great, Louisianna Purchase, the birthday priestesses, and more. Plus DJ Dren Pasht and Unhand the Dead. Sat., Jan. 13, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Hentaii Presents: sub.rosa A surreal drag show with a gaggle of dreamlike performers including Mandy Quinn, Rhonda Jewels, and Zane Zena. 18 and up welcome. Sat., Jan. 13, 11pm. The New Movement, 616 Lavaca. $5.

Authentic Relating Games Play some games, meet other queers, strengthen community bonds. LGBTQIA folks only. Sun., Jan. 14, 6-9pm. Guan Yin Tea House, 4706 N. I-35.

AFS Cinema of Resistance: BPM AFS screens the acclaimed AIDS-activism drama that shines a light on the Paris chapter of ACT UP in the early Nineties. Sun., Jan. 14, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

Class is in Session With Cupcake Austin's "dirtiest professor," Cupcake, Ph.DD., hosts a night of drag trivia. Mondays, 7-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

BT2 Taco Tuesdays Every Tuesday is better with tacos – especially at the local gay bar. Tuesdays, 6-8pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. Free.

Getting to Know the Goddess: Saraswati "For most Indian artists, all art and all new art traditions originate with Saraswati." Tue., Jan. 16, 7-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Gay Spanish Conversation Night An all-inclusive, low-key meetup for queers looking to practice/improve/maintain their Spanish skills. Tue., Jan. 16, 7:30-9:30pm. Bungalow, 92 Rainey.

Homo Arigato Presents: Kiki The queer film series returns! Catch their first screening in their new home. 2016's Kiki follows seven ballroom-inspired performers through four fantastical, difficult years. Tue., Jan. 16, 7:30-9:30pm. Austin Film Society, 1901 E. 51st. $11.25. www.homoarigato.com.

Wednesdays With Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. Third Wednesdays, 6-10pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

aGLIFF & Cine Las Americas Presents: Your Way Back to Me A documentary on Hannah Sheridan. Sheridan, half Cheyenne, half Kiowa is a Two Spirit lesbian who joined the Navy during "don't ask, don't tell." A Q&A follows. Wed., Jan. 17, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse, 1120 S. Lamar. $11. www.agliff.org.

Where My Girls At? You ready for this jelly? GirlFriend brings you a night of girl group hits (and misses). Wed., Jan. 17, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Die Felicia Presents: The Hunt for a Scream King! A one-night-only competition with Papi Churro, Alexander the Great, Alice Cooter, Channing Ate'em, Jonah Archs, and Mad Max Morrison. Scream 'em on, ghouls. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Jan. 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

GAYLY AHEAD

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are Equality Texas returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Dine out in private homes across town for Project Transitions' 21st annual fundraiser. Expect fine wine, good eats, and a sweet end to the evening. Sat., Feb. 3, 7:30-11:30pm. Various locations. $125 for dinner and reception. www.guesswhos.org.