Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom was responsible for the creation of the PG-13 rating of films; an R rating would have killed the picture's box office opening, but pulling a still beating heart out of a living man's chest was too violent for a PG designation. Red Dawn was the first film to receive a PG-13 upon release.

Elephants like to eat mangoes.

From 2000 to 2017, the number of millionaires increased 170%, while the number of ultra-rich worth $50 million or more increased 500% (Credit Suisse 2017 Global Wealth Report).

The German word for speed limits is "Geschwindigkeitsbeschränkungen."

Porcelain was invented by the Chinese in the first century. Kaolin is the primary material from which porcelain is made, even though clay minerals might account for only a small proportion of the whole. The closely guarded recipe was not replicated in the west until the King of Saxony in the 18th century.