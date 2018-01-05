The first week of January is supposed to be about resolutions. A period of self-reflection, a planning for growth. But, having never been a fan of grand January 1 resolutions, I always struggle with how one christens a new year sans lofty life changes. I already work out and eat clean-ish. I was sober for a decade. I don't smoke. And I don't see the reason to use the year's worst month as an impetus for change. Except, maybe that's not true this year. For 2018, I'm hoping for bigger. Better. Braver. Not for myself so much as for my entire queer community – both in Austin and nationally. If a new year is supposed to bring about change, let's put our united efforts into changing this world into something we can be proud of. Something we can feel not just safe but comfortable in. With 11 and a half months looming on the horizon, I resolve to be queerer, louder, and more confrontational. I resolve to march more, donate more, make more calls to lawmakers, and be a better ally to our trans and POC community members. Together, I'm certain we can create our queertopia, whether they want us to or not.

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke Another (Thursday) night, another (karaoke) dream, but always Lizzy. First Thursdays, 8pm-12mid. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free.

Equality Texas Austin January Happy Hour Say cheers to 2018 with EQTX and learn more about the work they do. Thu., Jan. 4, 7-9pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.equalitytexas.org.

UnBEARable: Resolutions Make yer resolutions and dissect 2017 in this comedy of errors with Chique Fil-Atio and Bulimianne Rhapsody. Thu., Jan. 4, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Free Week: Los Coast, Emily Wolfe, and more Queer crooning from Wolfe. Fri., Jan. 5, 8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River.

Free Week: Carry Illinois Queer rocker Carry Illinois plays an epic lineup – inside and out. Other bands include Girling, Tinnarose, and more. Fri., Jan. 5, 10pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. www.carryillinoisband.com.

Peace Pole Installation Join the ceremony featuring four women writers of color sharing poems on peace, justice, and freedom. Sat., Jan. 6, 2:30-4pm. Prizer Gallery, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez. www.prizerartsandletters.org.

Free Week: Starfruit, ANDY, and More! Killer tunes by Dallas' Starfruit, local bbs ANDY, Michael Parallax, Cat Jaguar, and My Golden Calf. Plus, Boston beauts the Hannas. Sat., Jan. 6, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

January Gear Night Austin Gears host a safe and welcoming party for all. Feel sexy, but stay street legal. Sat., Jan. 6, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

AGBL Uniform Social Calling all new AGBL players and fans! Sun., Jan. 7, 3-6pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.agbl.org.

Lesbian Wedding: Twat Tub Time Machine 2018 An epic queer party to kick off the new year and say good riddance to the last. Queerly beloved JD Samson DJ's with Jenny Hoyston and GirlFriend while Rebecca Havemeyer and Adrienne Anemone round out the evening's performances. As always, there will be cake and karaoke with Lizzy too! Sun., Jan. 7, 3-10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd.

Big Freedia The Queen of Bounce takes over Red River. But first House of Kenzo and Boyfriend will warm ya up. Sun., Jan. 7, 6:30pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $20-22. www.bigfreedia.com.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Our screaming queens are screening Cult of Chucky. A new Chucky for the new year. Sun., Jan. 7, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Open Auditions for the Capital City Men’s Chorus! Wanna be a singing sensation? Try out for a CCMC vacancy! Mon., Jan. 8, 6:30-9:30pm. Trinity United Methodist Church, 4001 Speedway. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Class is in Session With Cupcake Austin's "dirtiest professor," Cupcake, Ph.DD., hosts a night of drag trivia. But this ain't your mama's trivia. Expect performances, prizes, and punishments. Mondays, 7-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

AFS Cinema of Resistance: BPM AFS screens the acclaimed AIDS-activism drama that shines a light on the Paris chapter of ACT UP in the early Nineties. Tue., Jan. 9, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

Wild Card! The Boiz of Austin bring you their first 2018 showcase with special guests the H-Town Kings. This time 'round anything goes. Tue., Jan. 9, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Second Thursday Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts BookWoman's beloved open mic night. Thu., Jan. 11, 7:15-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

So You Think You Can Drag Round 2 Eight competitors battle to be crowned Austin's drag superstar. Thu., Jan. 11, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 cover.

GAYLY AHEAD

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are Equality Texas returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

2018 HRC Austin Gala Dinner This swanky cocktail reception, fancy dinner, and fun auction unites 700 HRC members, friends, and allies to celebrate Austin's LGBTQ community. Black tie. Sat., Jan. 27, 6-11pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $250+. www.hrcaustin.org.

Austin Black Pride ABP returns for year three. New dates, new programming, same focus. Get it on the books! June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.