Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 29, 2017

Psychic Lyndsay Edwards has predicted that Queen Elizabeth will retire in 2018.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, who predicted Brexit and the Trump victory, claims that in 2018 a volcano near Naples will erupt (could be Mount Vesuvius).

According to www.nostradamus2018.com, World War III will start in 2018. Other Nostradamus aficionados predicted the same for 2017 and 2016.

Terry and Linda Jamison, internationally known as the Psychic Twins, have said it's unlikely that a nuclear missile will hit the U.S. during Trump's presidency. World-renowned psychic Betsey Lewis says Kim Jong-un's favorite number is nine and he could launch an attack on the ninth day of any month, any date ending in nine, or Sept. 27 (2+7=9).

According to psychic Jeanne Mayell, there will be more sightings of angels in 2018.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
