Day Trips: Top 10s 2017

1) Hurricane Harvey tried to blow or wash away large portions of Texas from La Grange to Rockport.

2) Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ list came with a sticker book to fill for prizes when you visit each joint, sending smoked-meat aficionados on a quest.

3) San Antonio was recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy for being a confluence of many cultures and cuisines.

4) Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine began publishing as Texas Game and Fish magazine 75 years ago. They've been telling about natural Texas since 1942.

5) Olmos Pharmacy in San Antonio closed for good after 79 years as a popular lunch counter, cafe, and music venue.

6) The legendary Cypress Creek Cafe in Wimberley was destroyed by fire. It will be a while, if ever, before the iconic eatery and music venue rises from the ashes.

7) The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats was found in Texas for the first time. The fungus has decimated northern U.S. bat colonies, but is not known to affect migrating bats.

8) American Traffic Solutions released the video "2016's Worst Red-Light Runners": www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z52L6jGdSkY. If that doesn't scare you, watch "Worst Red-Light Running Crashes of 2015." Be careful out there, folks.

This year we lost:

9) Edgar Clarence Black Jr. (1925-2017) of Lockhart, patriarch of the longest-operating barbecue restaurant operated by one family. His grandsons run Terry Black's Barbecue in Austin.

10) Tony Amos (1937-2017) of Port Aransas was the founder of Animal Rehabilitation Keep and a newspaper columnist who chronicled life on the island. The ARK has rescued thousands of coastal animals and made the beach a better place.

1,379th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

Keywords: Top 10s | Hurricane Harvey | Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ| San Antonio | Unesco | Texas Game and Fish |Olmos Pharmacy | Cypress Creek Cafe | white-nose syndrome | American Traffic Solutions | Edgar Clarence Black Jr. | Tony Amos