By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 22, 2017

5,415 men have served in the Texas Legislature – compared to just 155 women.

According to a recent study published by the National Academy of Sciences, 80% of North Americans have X-ray evidence of osteoarthritis by age 65, and 60% have significant joint pain.

The endangered eastern indigo snake is nonvenomous and can grow up to nine feet long, making it the longest snake native to North America.

Cape Coral is now the largest city in America's fastest-growing metropolitan area. Its population has soared from fewer than 200 in 1960 to 180,000 today.

They wanted Cary Grant to play Jimmy Stewart's part in It's a Wonderful Life.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
