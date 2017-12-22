Like any good stocking, the holidays are a mixed bag: the good, the bad, and the inevitable toothbrush. At Gay Place we know from experience, sometimes the best Christmas cheer is found on the queer bar's dance floor (just don't lose your wallet – that sucked). So if you're sticking around town and need to let off some holiday steam or fill up on community love we've got some options for ya!

Tonight: Where the Girls Go/ATX and GirlFriend host a holiday queeraoke takeover and are collecting toys for the kiddos at Helping Hand Home. Ugly sweaters encouraged, singing optional.

Friday: Queer Up Charlies for some extra-special Christmas cheer.

Saturday: GirlFriend, can't stop, won't stop. Catch the DJ playing "All I Want for Christmas" every hour on the hour at Middle School Dance Party.

Christmas Eve: Swing by Iron Bear for some karaoke. Fourth Street promises fun at both Rain and Oilcan Harry's too.

Christmas Day: BT2 is serving up a Christmas feast free-for-all with turkey and trimmings (1pm). The doors are always open at Rain (7pm-2am), OCH (noon-midnight), and Iron Bear – come for yuletide cheers over beers! And if you're craving a dive bar dance party, the Liberty has you covered. The queerer the merrier.

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Homo for the Holidays Celebrate the holiqueers with WTGG and GirlFriend! Bust out that ugly sweater, donate a (new, unwrapped, nonviolent) toy for foster kids (at Helping Hand Home), and grab the mic for queeraoke. Thu., Dec. 21, 6-10pm. Common Interest, 8440 Burnet Rd.

Rebecca & Stanley Roy Present: Have You Seen My Chrismuss?!? The holiday show queers wait all year for returns with yer kookiest hosts Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy Williamson. Prepare for the dazzle. Expect the absurd with special guests Mitzi Meyers, Lindsey Taylor, Russell Reed, and Silky Shoemaker! Thu.-Sat., Dec. 21-23, 7:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $15-20.

Fuego ATX: Holigayz Edition A QTPOC holiday market meets dance party with Chulita Vinyl Club, DJ See Jane Spin, and more. Thu., Dec. 21, 9pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $3-5.

Club Berlin ft. Breezah & Lolo Channel your atomic blonde, make like the Berlin Wall and fall onto DJs Breezah and Lolo's dance floor. Thu., Dec. 21, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

A Queer Up Charlies Christmas A holiday party for the most queer of heart with performances by the lovely, the freaky, and the bearded. Fri., Dec. 22, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Austin Naked Yoga A hatha meeting flow yoga class for all levels. Saturdays, 10:30-11:45am, and Tuesdays, 8-9:15pm. Todd Pilates, 9029 Research #200. www.austinnakedyoga.com.

Middle School Dance Party: Merry Holidays All GirlFriend wants for Christmas is you. Expect tunes from the ghost of pop music's past. Sat., Dec. 23, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Winterbear Onesie Party Forget staying in cuz it's too cold for your going-out shirt. Get into the theme and show the boys some onesie love. Sat., Dec. 23, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Papi’s Last Playhouse: Parodies Mad Max Morrison, Zane Zena, Aurora Hart, and more are giving Papi a proper send-off! And get excited for 2018 when Papi and Chique-Fil-Atio join forces. Sat., Dec. 23, 10pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5.

Turkey & Trimmings: Christmas Dinner Celebrate Christmas with your chosen fam, some turkey, and a whole lotta trimmings. This 30-year tradition keeps getting better. Mon., Dec. 25, 1pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. Free.

BT2 Taco Tuesdays Every Tuesday is better with tacos – especially at the local gay bar. Tuesdays, 6-8pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. Free.

TuezGayz Feeling young and restless? Take yer dancing shoes to Barbs for some epic weeknight debauchery. Tuesdays, 9pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. Free before 10, $5 after. www.fb.com/tuezgayz.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 56: Childhood! Our fave storytellers are traveling back to the simpler, weirder times of childhood. Expect a nostalgic, fun, and cathartic release from the season. Guest host Carina Magyar joins Ralphie Hardesty. Wed., Dec. 27, 9-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Besos: Latin Pop Dance Night GirlFriend brings you Latin pop, Reggaeton, and tropical trap to heat up your Wednesday needs. Wed., Dec. 27, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free.

Geeks on Fleek Come as you aren't; instead come as your friend. These geeks are donning their castmates' cosplay for a tipsy-turvy show with music by DJ Scarecrowonfire. Thu., Dec. 28, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume.

GAYLY AHEAD

Delicious! An NYE Dance Party Indulge in a luscious and lavish NYE party. Dance 'til ya drop, (free) bubbly toast, and sweets for your sweet (tooth). Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. $5 suggested donation.

Next Level Trash: New Year’s Eve 2018 A guaranteed night to remember with Nymble Digitz, Sara Landry, and more. Tix get an open bar and BYOB. Get 'em fast. Sun., Dec. 31, 10pm. Follow #nextleveltrash for location. $30.

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are Equality Texas returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

PFLAG Austin Deirdre Furr Essay Prize for LGBTQ Students Calling all Central Texas (queer/trans/gender diverse) high schoolers. Write 500 to 1,000 words on what challenges LGBTQ+ high school students face in romantic relationships. First place gets $500 cash. Submissions due March 1. www.pflagaustin.org.