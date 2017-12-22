Day Trips: River Trail Cottages, Kerrville

River Trail Cottages are so retro they're futuristic, but are happening right now. On the banks of the Guadalupe River five minutes from downtown Kerrville, the hip new lodgings make a great base camp or a secluded hideaway.

When the cottages opened in 1928 as the Kerrville Motor Courts they were on the eastern edge of Kerrville on the San Antonio-to-El Paso highway. Each of the original eight rooms included a covered area for your car.

In 2016, new owners breathed fresh life into the property. The rooms were remodeled with modern conveniences and very comfortable beds. Unfortunately, some amenities, like hooks in the bathroom, were overlooked during the extreme makeover.

All things considered, this is a very nice property. With a lawn that slopes to the river, access to the 4.5-mile riverside trail, and a fire pit and grills, the former motor court is like a cabin in the woods with the conveniences of civilization nearby.

If the motel-sized rooms are too small for your party, River Trail has other options that include retro mobile homes, a two-bedroom house, new cabins, and a refurbished railroad freight depot for a meeting hall.

While you're in town, try these eateries: Wilson's Ice House is half a block from the cottages and offers a good menu to go with the sports bar atmosphere. Hill Country Cafe at 806 Main St. has served home-cooked breakfast and lunch since 1942. Billy Gene's Restaurant at 1489 Junction Hwy. features river views and popular Texas cuisine.

River Trail Cottages is at 1709 Water St. on the east side of Kerrville. Make reservations at 830/928-9002 or www.rivertrailcottages.rentals.

