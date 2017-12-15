Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 15, 2017

Gift is the German word for poison. So if you see German tourists posing in front of a sign that says gift shop, they're making a joke.

The pumpkin evolved from a mash-up between two different species of squash about 20 million years ago that cross-pollinated and created what's called an allotetraploid baby.

Underwater hockey is an internationally recognized sport started in the United Kingdom by Alan Blake in 1954.

According to Digiconomist, Bitcoin's price spike is driving an extraordinary surge in energy use. Mining Bitcoins uses more electricity than entire countries, and was up to 32.36 terawatt hours on December 6.

According to CNN reports, the North Korean government allows its citizenry to watch Tom and Jerry cartoons.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
