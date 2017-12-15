From ugly sweater parties to onesie bar crawls, holiday events are raging through Austin, but you don't have to go to a str8 bar to get your fill of festive. Chique Fil-Atio is going all out with her 2017 farewell tomorrow (see Friday) and collecting for Toys for Tots with a stellar lineup accompanied by DJ MouthNoiz. We hear next year she's joining forces with Papi's Playhouse for an even bigger, badder drag party. Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy Williamson are bringing back their fan-fave holiday show (see Wednesday). As always the details are left to viewers' discovery, but we're willing to bet it'll make you forget, at least for a few hours, the pit of despair that was 2017. Next Thursday, Guerrilla Queer Bar is homo for the holidays. How are they celebrating, you ask? With karaoke, queers, and a toy drive for the foster kids at Helping Hand Home. Of course, if you need some bah-humbug in yer life, horror queens Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena are going to hell with the holidays tonight. Stop by for some wowing performances by special guests Tasha Starr and Sylvia Hatchet, and the all-star lineup will dole out your lump of coal. Whatever it is, wherever you find it: getcher merry on, QTs.

GAYDAR

StartOut Austin Presents LGBTQ Entrepreneurs Holiday Mixer A holiday mixer with StartOut (an LGBTQ biz-centric meeting group). Thu., Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. Free. www.startout.org.

Nite School Drink up those dark disco, neu wave beats with Karger Traum, Gel Set, and DJs JT Whitfield and Scorpio. Thu., Dec. 14, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Die Felicia Presents To Hell With the Holidays! Get your holiday fear on with Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Dec. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

BNK With Ethan & Jeff and Holy Sweater Snuggle up with some bevvies by the heaters and enjoy an evening of queer music. Fri., Dec. 15, 6-10pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd.

ATX Vegans Prom: Snow Ball Get fancy for ATX Vegans' first prom. They're calling for Fabergé, Farrah Fawcett Spray, and fingerless gloves. Donations go to Central Texas Pig Rescue. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Dec. 15, 8pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15-$25 VIP. www.atxvegans.org.

ToyBOX: Toys for Tots Chique Fil-Atio turning that jeer to cheer with a fab lineup and toy drive. Bring something shiny, new, and unwrapped for a kid in need, and BYOLiquor for you. Fri., Dec. 15, 9pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5 cover, $3 with donation.

Board Game Meetup Bring a game or learn a new one. Sat., Dec. 16, 2-5pm. Tribe Comics & Games, 2919 Manchaca Rd. #102. www.fb.com/gayaustingeeks.

C-Rail’s Beargasm: Naughty or Nice Embrace your naughty and nice: Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Project Transitions. Then take your bad self to the dance floor. Sat., Dec. 16, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Laugh Out Proud Showcase Luke Wallens hosts a night of queer comedy with a seasonal spin. Just in time for the holidaze. Sat., Dec. 16, 10-11pm. Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury. $5. www.theinstitutiontheater.com.

AgoL Holiday Brunch These leather lovin' ladies are hosting an ugly sweater holiday brunch that's not for the faint of heart. Sun., Dec. 17, noon-3pm. See FB for location. www.fb.com/austingirlsofleather.

Chocolates for Charity The United Court of Austin is raising ca$h for local orgs helping Austinites with HIV and breast cancer. Sun., Dec. 17, 6pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

The Dialtones December Residency Close out the Dialtones residency with indie (queer) pop Carry Illinois and experimental harpist Sun Riah. Sun., Dec. 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again. Mondays, 6pm; Wednesdays, 6:30pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

Authentic Relating Games for LGBTQIA Community Play some games, meet other queers, strengthen community bonds. LGBTQIA folks only. Tue., Dec. 19, 6:30-9:30pm. Soma Vida, 2324 E. Cesar Chavez.

Wednesdays With Lizzy Caroloke Lizzy hosts another queertastic night of karaoke. Happy hour specials go late ('til 8pm). Third Wednesdays, 6-10pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

Rebecca & Stanley Roy Present: Have You Seen My Christmuss?!? The holiday show queers wait all year for returns with yer kookiest hosts Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy Williamson. Prepare for the dazzle. Expect the absurd with special guests Mitzi Meyers, Lindsey Taylor, Russell Reed, and Silky Shoemaker! Wed.-Sat., Dec. 20-23, 7:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Homo for the Holidays Celebrate the holiqueers with WTGG and GirlFriend! Getcher ugly sweater, donate a (new, unwrapped, nonviolent) toy for foster kids, and grab the mic for queeraoke. Thu., Dec. 21, 6-10pm. Common Interest, 8440 Burnet.

Club Berlin ft. Breezah & Lolo Channel your atomic blonde. Thu., Dec. 21, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

GAYLY AHEAD

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are EQTX's signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

PFLAG Austin Deidre Furr Essay Prize for LGBTQ Students Calling all Central Texas (queer/trans/gender diverse) high schoolers. PFLAG's essay contest returns! Write 500 to 1,000 words on: What challenges LGBTQ+ high school students face in romantic relationships. First place takes $500 cash (second = $200, third = $100). Submissions due March 1. scholarships@pflagaustin.org, www.pflagaustin.org.