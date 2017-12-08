Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

They make potato puffs in the shapes of ghosts and pumpkins in Germany for Halloween.

According to National Geographic, bananas account for about 75% of the tropical fruit trade, and more than 100 billion are eaten annually – 1,000 varieties grown in 150 different countries. It takes nine months to grow a complete bunch, up to 170 bananas.

Theodore Roosevelt's children joked that he wanted to be "the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral."

Sarah Josepha Hale, the enormously influential magazine editor and author who waged a tireless campaign to make Thanksgiving a national holiday in the mid-19th century, was also the author of the classic nursery rhyme "Mary Had a Little Lamb."

Roans are a breed of horse whose hair does not lighten with age. They never "go gray," so to speak.