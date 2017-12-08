On Saturday, pour one out for the final LezzDance, Austin's monthly-ish dance party meets live music event created by Laura Votaw in 2013. Many will remember Votaw as the owner of Rusty's, Austin's "last lesbian bar," says local musician Susan Arbuckle. When the bar closed due to rising rent, Votaw took her act and her lesbian followers on the road. Or down the street to the likes of Maria's Taco Xpress, One-2-One Bar, and more. Like all good parties, this one became a home to women musicians and DJs as well as a breeding ground for the lez community. In 2015, Votaw was diagnosed with cancer, and it was Arbuckle and her wife, Kim Maire, who stepped in to keep the party going. When Votaw passed away in July 2016, the pair – with the help of Alison Goodnow and Connie Steel – decided to keep LezzDance alive in Votaw's honor. But now, after four years and a whole lotta love, the party is coming to an end. Arbuckle says they made the decision in light of the "brilliant evolution" of the city's lesbian scene, and the promoters are hopeful that the ending of their event will spur the creation of a new one. To Arbuckle, "this just seemed like a perfect time to retire the dance along with the name." Don't miss this send-off. (And yes, we know it's the Gift Guide issue; find ours – Self-Care for Queers, by Queers.)

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke Another (Thursday) night, another (karaoke) dream, but always Lizzy. First Thursdays, 8pm-midnight. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

AGBL New Player Ratings Session No. 3 New AGBL b-ballers are invited to play pickup. Thu., Dec. 7, 7-9pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca. www.agbl.org.

All I Want for Christmas Is Drag Kelly Kline hosts so don ye now your gay apparel – prizes will be doled out for best dressed. Thu., Dec. 7, 7-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., Rm. 8500 (Multipurpose Hall). Free.

Boi Orbison: Purple Country IDK what to expect, but we hear DJ GirlFriend is cooking up something kooky. Thu., Dec. 7, 7-10pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. Free.

UnBEARable: Holidaze B and C are puttin' on a happy birthday shindig. Blushes guaranteed. Arcie Cola, Papi Churro, and more perform. Thu., Dec. 7, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Julie Nolen Catch her burning up the stage. Fri., Dec. 8. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar. www.julienolen.com.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night Friday night, ladies' night. Lesbutante & the Boss get the feelin' right. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Ugly Sweater Party The name says it all; you know the drill. Hot bears, ugly sweaters. Fri., Dec. 8, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Hail Yasss! Journey vs. Hall & Oates Don't stop believing in Poo Poo Platter! A drag tribute competition between Journey and Hall & Oates with DJ Daddie Dearest. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Dec. 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Pink Friday: Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj GirlFriend takes Cardi and Nicki head-to-head in honor of Ms. Minaj's birthday. Fri., Dec. 8, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Austin Naked Yoga for Gay Men A hatha meeting flow yoga class for all levels. Despite the name, all are welcome. Saturdays, 10:30-11:45am, and Tuesdays, 8-9:15pm. Todd Pilates & Barre, 9029 Research #200. www.austinnakedyoga.com.

The Last Lezzdance Ever After a long and well-loved run, LezzDance is saying goodbye and good night to Austin's queer women's scene. Join them for one last dance. Sat., Dec. 9, 7-10pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar.

UCA Hard Candy Christmas Dee Dee Davis and Tatiana Ladanova emcee with performances by Empress Simone, Jewell Riviera, and Emperor Jake St. Stone. Sat., Dec. 9, 8-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Free. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

Garold & Maude’s Fundraiser! Iron Bear's (and Austin's) beloved bartender Garold Bates is battling prostate cancer and the Bear and Co. are throwing one helluva party to raise money for his treatment. Rebecca Havemeyer, Nakia, Mouthfeel, Louisianna, and more will be there. Sat., Dec. 9, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

TGQ Social A get-together for everyone on the trans spectrum: genderqueers, trans ladies, trans fellas, GNC folks, nonbinary, intersex peeps, lovers, and allies. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Gay Spanish Conversation Night Grab a beer, say Feliz Navidad, and practice your Spanish skills with some other queers. Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30-9:30pm. Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek Dr.

Homo for the Holigays! Boiz of Austin host a special night of queer holiday cheer and their second anniversary with Los MENtirosos – San Antonio's drag king troupe. Tue., Dec. 12, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

StartOut: LGBTQ Entrepreneurs Holiday Mixer The more and the merrier. Thu., Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. www.startout.org.

Die Felicia: To Hell With the Holidays! Take a break from all the holiday cheer for some holiday fear. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Dec. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

GAYLY AHEAD

ACC Honors English: Queer Writing With Louisa Spaventa. Spring 2018: Highland Campus, Mondays/Wednesdays, 1:30-3pm. Sign up online!

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Homo for the Holidays Celebrate the holidays with WTGG and GirlFriend, ugly sweaters, and a toy drive for foster kids. Karaoke, queers, and more! Dec. 7-21, 6-10pm. Common Interest, 8440 Burnet Rd.

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are Equality Texas returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.