There were two sets of Bobbsey twins: Nan and Bert, and Flossie and Freddie.

According to one historian, Chinese chopsticks are square on the bottom and round at the top end because the sky is round and the ground is square, according to the ancients.

About 7% of all car crashes, and 21% of fatal crashes, happen to drowsy drivers falling asleep, according to AAA.

You don't have to go to London to see the Globe Theatre associated with William Shakespeare, because the original was destroyed in 1613. The current modern-day version was built in 1997.

Mel Brooks supplied the voice of a cat in his film Young Frankenstein.