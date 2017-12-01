As the fullness fades and the wine glow wears off, one thing is certain: The holiday season is here. For the next few weeks, events of all shapes, sizes, and festivities are taking over town so we suggest you take that soynog to go (but don't drink and drive). This week, Queerbomb kicks off their 2018 fundraising early with an art auction bang (see Saturday) – they've got pieces from our fave local artists including Drew Riley and Marcus Cruz Sanchez. Come Sunday, we highly recommend OUTsider's Seventies-style launch party. The fest might be a couple of months away, but this kickoff will surely tide your queer, art-loving heart over. On a more serious note, World AIDS Day is Friday. There will be several events around town to help raise money for ASA, but also fight stigma and celebrate life. Additionally, the fourth annual Pursuit of Happiness Showcase returns Friday with local kings, queens, and aerialists to delight your senses and raise money for suicide prevention. Boiz of Austin's Alexander the Great hosts. So sparkle all month long.

GAYDAR

Caleb De Casper brings gothic glamour to the Dive with his new band for some dirty horror rock, plus dream popper Andy and the electronic Snorlaxxx. Thu., Nov. 30, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

Geeks on Fleek: Barbie Life in plastic – it's fantastic. Catch these Barbie grrrls giving you a Barbie world. Thu., Nov. 30, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume.

The L Word Trivia Night Who killed Jenny? And other pressing questions in need of your knowledge. Free to play, prizes abound, drink specials, and lesbians (teams of 1-6 plz). Fri., Dec. 1, 6:30-9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Kiya Heartwood Album Launch Kiya Heartwood releases her latest work. Fri., Dec. 1, 7pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

A John Waters Christmas Catch the king of crass for his one-man holiday show. Fri., Dec. 1, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $20-48.

Pursuit of Happiness Alexander the Great produces this suicide prevention fundraiser that's sure to awe and amaze. All donations go to the Trevor Project. Performers include Coco Lectric, Zoja Ulesoo, Dandy Velour, and more. Fri., Dec. 1, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 suggested donation.

a Benefit to AIDS Services of Austin Celebrate World AIDS Day with BLXPLTN, US Weekly, Popper Burns, Sherman's March, and Nashville's Terror Pigeon. Fri., Dec. 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

The Red Party for World AIDS Day, complete with drag and catwalk competitions: Red for Filth, Red Light District, and Red Carpet Realness. Fri., Dec. 1, 9:30-11:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Service Violet the Organ Grinder hosts a night of musical merry making with Ben Aqua, Yami, and Mouthfeel. Fri., Dec. 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Austin Naked Yoga for Gay Men A hatha flow yoga class for all levels, and all are welcome. Saturdays, 10:30-11:45am, and Tuesdays, 8-9:15pm. Todd Pilates, 9029 Research #200. $10 and up. www.austinnakedyoga.com.

BNK at Texas Keeper Cider Sip some cider while enjoying the folky sounds of Brand New Key. Sat., Dec. 2, 3-5pm. Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca.

Capital City Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert CCMC and their orchestra want to take you on a holiday memory ride. Get into the spirit with old-school tunes and some sassy surprises. Sat., Dec. 2, 7pm. University Baptist Church, 2130 Guadalupe. $5-20. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Queer Art Auction for Queerbomb They've got art from Court Lurie, Nathan Rapport, Marcus Cruz Sanchez, and more. Catch eye-poppin' performances by Althea Trix, Papi Churro, and Yung Kwane while you shop! Rocky Lane hosts. Sat., Dec. 2, 7:30-10pm. Lemon Lounge, 908 E. Fifth.

Fancy as F*ck A fancy end to Fat Bottom Cabaret and Midnight Menagerie's 2017 season with all yer local loves and emcee Nikki DaVaughn. Sat., Dec. 2, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $11-83.

Winter-Onesie-Land Bar Crawl An epic bar crawl supporting Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or $10. Donations get you drink specials all crawl long. Sat., Dec. 2, 9pm. See FB for locations.

OUTsider Festival Launch Party Get psyched for the long-awaited return of OUTsider – OUT of Time. Expect Hanky Code portraits, Uncle Jenny's Psych Den, Gretchen's Disco Plague, plus the unveiling of the fest's 2018 program. Sun., Dec. 3, 7-10pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. Free. www.outsiderfest.org.

Queer Film Theory 101 Explore queerness between the lines and times. Mon., Dec. 4, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Gaga Gigz! TuezGayz Drag Show Go gaga for Gaga with the Glitoris' Lady G afterparty featuring Cupcake, Rhonda Jewels, and more. Tue., Dec. 5, 10pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. $5, free before 11pm.

All I Want for Christmas Is Drag Kelly Kline hosts a holiday show so don ye now your gay apparel – prizes will be doled out for best dressed. Thu., Dec. 7, 7-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., Rm. 8500 (Multipurpose Hall). Free.

Boi Orbison: Purple Country IDK what to expect, but we hear DJ GirlFriend is cooking up something kooky, space cowbois. Thu., Dec. 7, 7-10pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. Free.

GAYLY AHEAD

GQB: Homo for the Holidays Celebrate the holidays with queers, ugly sweaters, and a toy drive for foster kids. Thu., Dec. 21, 6-10pm. Common Interest, 8440 Burnet Rd.

ACC Honors English: Queer Writing Louisa Spaventa teaches her queer writing class. Spring 2018, Mon./Wed., 1:30-3pm. Sign up online! ACC Highland Business Center, 5930 Middle Fiskville. www.austincc.edu

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: EQTX returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting for equality. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.