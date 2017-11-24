Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 24, 2017

Fake blood for movies is sometimes called "Kensington Gore," after the street of that name.

The Vans Warped Tour traveling music festival, which began in 1995, is ending in 2018.

In 1973, Gary Busey got a guest role on the TV show Kung Fu. When he said he was thirsty, star David Carradine offered Busey a sip of grapefruit juice but didn't tell him it was spiked with 21 hits of LSD. The two then filmed a fight scene tripping.

When two male mangrove crabs do battle over territory, the winner does a sort of victory dance afterward by pointing one claw downward while moving the other up and down, almost as if it's punching the air.

The Texas government receives more than a third of its total revenues in the form of grants from the federal government.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
