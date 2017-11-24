We're thankful for you! No, really. Without all of you – the fighters, the policy changers, the promoters, the planners, the partygoers, the bar owners, the DJs and artists and creators, the visionaries, the activists, the homebodies, and especially the readers – Gay Place wouldn't be here. Our community wouldn't sparkle and pop. Hell, we wouldn't even be an LGBTQmmunity without you, instead we'd just float like lonely letters of the alphabet. So, during this week of thanks, I'd like to say thank you to the queers, the freaks, unicorns, mermaids, bears, queens, and kings. For some within these glittery walls, holidays are hard, and while we can't take away the cause, we can help write a new memory, a new tradition. I believe that's what you'll find below. On Thursday, Iron Bear hosts their annual Thanksgiving feast – they serve up the mains, you bring a side and a smile. (BT2 also host a festive meal, 1-4pm.) Lesbian Wedding is embracing the chosen family vibe with a potluck-style party on Sunday. Feeling feisty? Queer Mountain is celebrating the holiday with a show dedicated to no thank yous (see Wednesday). Whatever you choose, just remember we love you.

GAYDAR

Register for AGBL Winter ’18 Season! Wanna shoot hoops? Register for the 15th anniversary season of the Austin Gay Basketball League. Season starts Jan. 12. Expect Friday night games. Early bird: through Nov. 27. www.agbl.org.

Dragula Season 2: Official Viewing Party Ten "drag monsters" compete to become the next Drag Supermonster. Watch it weekly with host Althea Trix. Tuesdays, 8-11pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Queer Mountain Episode 55: No, Thank You! Forget saying thanks, the queers of the mountain wanna know what you're not thankful for. Ralphie Hardesty hosts with special guest Roxy Castillo. Wed., Nov. 22, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Angst-Giving: Teenage Dirtbag Nineties Alt-Rock Night Give into your holiday angst with DJ GirlFriend. No Doubt, Nirvana, Alanis, Garbage, Smashing Pumpkins, and more. Wed., Nov. 22, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free.

Thanksgiving Dinner You know that song – "you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here"? Well, they weren't talking about the Bear. Join 'em for their annual T-Day dinner. They've got the meats and potatoes, you bring a side (or dessert) to share. Thu., Nov. 23, 4pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Thanksgiving Throwdown With Julie Nolen Nothing says Thanksgiving like good ol' Americana music. Thu., Nov. 23, 10pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar. $10. www.julienolen.com.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Those mostly-queer queer sketch comics are back for a whole new revue: Queer & Now. Expect social commentary, giggles, and glitter. Written and performed by: Nichole Bennett, Laura de la Fuente, Jake Garrison, Mason Kerwick, Katie Stone, Javier Ungo, and Luke Wallens. Sat., Nov. 25, 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Pajama Jammy Jam Throwback Party Put yer PJs (keep it street-legal people) on and don those fuzzy slippers for a night of throwback beats from DJ Alpha. Plus, the Polar Bear and Grizzlies softball teams will be selling throwback Jello shots and raffling prizes! Sat., Nov. 25, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Brunch With the “Boys”: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas Catch a cult classic with Dolly Parton and that dude with the 'stache. Sun., Nov. 26, 12:45pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $13. www.drafthouse.com.

Lesbian Wedding: Lez Giving Spend some QT time with yer chosen fam. Bring a dish to share at the special LW, seriously no cake this time, just pie. Sun., Nov. 26, 3-10pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. Suggested donation, no one turned away.

Basements, Landshark!, Bitter Heart Society Y'all know we always support BHS, but this is an all-star lineup of local punk grrrls. Mon., Nov. 27, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Authentic Relating Games for LGBTQIA Community An LGBTQxyz event intended to connect queer community members. These games are designed to take your conversations deeper than small talk in a safe and facilitated space. Tue., Nov. 28, 6-9:30pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

A Gender Affirming Fundraiser for Jonah Archs Our Boiz of Austin host a Birthday Breast Bash to raise cash for local king Jonah Archs' gender affirming procedure. Live music, drag, and a silent auction. Tue., Nov. 28, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 suggested donation.

Besos: Latin Pop Dance Night DJ GirlFriend returns with a night of Latin pop, reggaeton, and tropical trap for your Wednesday night dancing pleasures. Wed., Nov. 29, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free.

Netflix and Chill: Wonder Woman Hang with the boys and catch Gal Gadot kick some serious World War I a$$ in the summer blockbuster. All are welcome; drinks and snacks are on the Q. Thu., Nov. 30, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. Free.

Geeks on Fleek: Barbie Life in plastic – it's fantastic. At least the Geeks agree. Catch these Barbie grrrls giving you a Barbie world. Thu., Nov. 30, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume.

GAYLY AHEAD

Winter-Onesie-Land Bar Crawl Getcher onesies on for an epic bar crawl supporting Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive. To participate, bring a new, unwrapped toy or $10 (credit card, cash, PayPal, and Venmo accepted). Donations get you drink specials all crawl long. Sat., Dec. 2, 9pm. See FB for locations.

World AIDS Day Unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Spread awareness and help end the stigma by attending events happening around town. Fri., Dec. 1. Various locations. www.worldaidsday.org.