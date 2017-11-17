Members of Austin's trans, nonbinary, and genderqueer communities (and allies) will again descend on City Hall on Monday for this year's Transgender Day of Remembrance. Last year, I wrote that 2016 was the deadliest year on record with 23 trans folks killed in the U.S. alone. It's horrifying that I have to write the same words this year. Since January, 25 members of the country's gender-diverse community have been murdered, two of them, Stephanie Montez and Gwynevere River Song, were killed inside Texas state lines. (The Transgender Education Network of Texas, the org that puts on Austin's annual memorial, lists 26 names, but the first, India Monroe, was shot in Dec. 2016 and Virginia police dubbed it an act of domestic violence, not a hate crime.) The numbers are staggering. But, while it's important to honor and remember those we've lost – we, as a unified queer community, shine a little less bright without these lights – it's equally crucial that we celebrate and support our living local, national, and global gender-diverse communities. And what better way to celebrate than attending the Trans Youth documentary screening on Sunday (see below)? The film follows seven young trans adults living in Austin over the course of three years. You're sure to see some familiar faces and learn a thing or two. Just days before a holiday about giving thanks, maybe we can all take some time to give thanks for the T in LGBTQ; without 'em we wouldn't be where we are today.

GAYDAR

Register for AGBL Winter ’18 Season! Wanna shoot hoops? Register for the 15th anniversary season of the Austin Gay Basketball League. Season starts Jan. 12. Expect Friday night games. Early bird: through Nov. 27. www.agbl.org.

Fuego Queer Market Chulita Vinyl Club and Mosaico Experiencia play the soundtrack for this month's queer makers' market. Thu., Nov. 16, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $3-5.

Die Felicia Presents: A Rob Zombie Tribute Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena bring on a night of thrills and chills to pay homage to Rob Zombie. Special guests Chique Fil-Atio and Miss Taint get creepy with the freaky. Thu., Nov. 16, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

Commit to Eat For QTPOCA! Tell 'em you're there to support QTPOCA and 15% of your meal price will be donated to the Queer and Trans People of Color Agency (which contributes to the self-empowerment and visibility of people of color, queer people, and trans folx at UT). Fri., Nov. 17, 4-9pm. Schlotzsky's, 218 S. Lamar. www.fb.com/qtpoca.

Stranger Things 2 Watch Party Catch Stranger Things 2 with the Q crew! They're showing two episodes every Friday 'til the season ends. Fridays, 6-8pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. www.theqaustin.org.

Orange & White Longhorn Spirit Night Show your UT pride wearing burnt orange and white. Dance like yer still in college and drink like it too. Fri., Nov. 17, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Hail Yasss! A Tori Amos Drag Tribute: Strange Little Squirrels Need an after-Tori party? The performers of PPP give you their best Cornflake Girl to make some Little Earthquakes. DJ Daddie Dearest keeps the beat. Fri., Nov. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7 (free with Native Invader Tour ticket stub).

Court Lurie: Canopy Catch Court Lurie at the second weekend of EAST. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 18-19, 11am-6pm. Canopy, 916 Springdale. www.courtlurie.com.

Autumn Gayz 2017 A meetup for fall! Bring a picnic and a pup and make some friends. See Facebook for exact location and weather update. Sat., Nov. 18, noon-4pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.

Resist, Rest, Repeat: A Self-Care Meetup Wellness vendors, self-care storytelling, and DIY activities here to help you love yourself and (dis)connect. RSVP for details. Sat., Nov. 18, 1-4pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Creek Show Closing Party With Rattletree Close out the 2017 Waller Creek Art Show (featuring six new light-based, site-specific art installations) at this epic end party. Sat., Nov. 18, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.wallercreek.org.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Those mostly-queer sketch comics are back for a whole new revue. Expect social commentary, giggles, and glitter. Every Saturday in Nov. 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport, 512/814-8696. www.fb.com/martiniranchatx.

Papi’s Toybox: A Family Affair Papi Churro and Chique Fil-Atio join forces for a drag family affair to knock the sequins off yer heels. Sat., Nov. 18, 10pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5.

Trans Youth Film Screening A secret garden screening of the doc starring local community members – a Q&A follows. BYOB, chairs/blankets, and please park on Jain Lane. Sun., Nov. 19, 6-10pm. Sekrit Theater, 1145 Perry Rd. $5-10 suggested donation. www.transyouthdoc.com.

Burlesque for the Bedroom Coco Lectric leads a class on stripteases and seduction techniques. For beginners and aspiring performers. Wear clothing you can stretch in and a long-sleeved shirt or robe. Sun., Nov. 19, 7-10pm. Forbidden Fruit, 108 E. North Loop, 512/453-8090. $20. www.forbiddenfruit.com.

Transgender Day of Remembrance A night of remembrance to support our transgender and nonbinary communities and to honor those we've lost this year. 2017 is shaping up to be the deadliest year yet with more than two dozen transmen, transwomen, and gender nonbinary folks murdered. This has to stop. We as an entire and united LGBTQ+ community can help. Mon., Nov. 20, 7:30-9:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.tdor.info.

Angst-Giving: Teenage Dirtbag nineties Alt-Rock Night Give in to your holiday angst with DJ GirlFriend. Better make the most of it. No Doubt, Nirvana, Alanis, Garbage, Hole, Smashing Pumpkins, and more. Wed., Nov. 22, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free.