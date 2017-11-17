Columns

Day Trips: Ruth Paine House Museum, Irving

At first it might seem rather macabre to visit the house where the accused Lee Harvey Oswald spent his last night of freedom

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Nov. 17, 2017


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Ruth Paine House Museum in Irving tells a little-known side story to the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

At first it might seem rather macabre to visit the house where the accused Lee Harvey Oswald spent his last night of freedom. But within these walls was also a compassionate woman caught in a horrible web.

Ruth and Michael Paine purchased the house off Story Road for $6,000 soon after it was built. By 1962, the couple were estranged but friendly. Ruth lived in the house with her two children.


Ruth met Marina Oswald at a party in April 1963, and became friends with the Russian immigrant and her unemployed husband. For the next eight months the pregnant Mrs. Oswald and her daughter shared Ruth's two-bedroom house.

Lee found a job at the Texas School Book Depository in downtown Dallas. He usually stayed in a boarding house in Oak Cliff, but visited Marina on Nov. 21 to pick up "curtain rods." The next day a knock on Ruth's front door changed her life forever. She had offered a friend Quaker hospitality and was repaid with the international spotlight.

We know a lot about Ruth from news stories and her testimony. The house is remarkably re-created. The curators have also reconstructed the lives of the people, even using holograms to tell their stories in their own words.


"If only I had known there was a gun," Ruth testified. "Maybe I could have done something to stop him."

The Ruth Paine House Museum is owned by the City of Irving. Tours are weekdays at 10am, noon, 2pm, and 4pm starting from the visitors' center at 801 W. Irving Blvd. Reser­vations are recommended: 972/721-3729 or cityofirving.rezgo.com.

1,373rd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns
READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Waymore’s Package Store, Littlefield
Day Trips: Waymore’s Package Store, Littlefield
The High Plains outlaw lives on in family’s tribute museum and drive-through liquor store

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 10, 2017

Day Trips: Best of Texas
Day Trips: Best of Texas
Here’s half a dozen of the best things about Texas travel in 2017

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 3, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ruth Paine House Museum, JFK assassination, Lee Harvey Oswald, Marina Oswald

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Monty Alexander Harlem-Kingston Express
McCullough Theatre
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Miss Osbourne at AFS Cinema
Austin Culture Fest
at Kenny Dorham's Backyard
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP