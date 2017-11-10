The Luv Doc: A Mental Health Problem

Last week another 26 people were killed by a mentally ill man with a legally purchased assault weapon. This scenario was, of course, unavoidable. The immutable forces of the universe were aligned perfectly to make this atrocity go off without a hitch – and by "immutable forces of the universe," I mean the legions of gun lobbyists hired by firearms and munitions manufacturers as well as the NRA who regularly grease the campaign coffers of gutless politicians to ensure that no meaningful legislation is enacted that might help prevent such a tragedy.

For the last 30 years these gutless fucks have been shrugging their shoulders saying there is nothing that can be done ... after Columbine, Sandy Hook, yes, Sandy Hook, Killeen, Virginia Tech, Orlando, Las Vegas, and now, just 80 miles south of Austin, in a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, in a tragic bloodbath the president declared was "not a gun situation," but rather, a "mental health problem." For once in his life, our duly elected, orange-haired stack of turds is right.

America does have a mental health problem. We are bat-shit fucking crazy for electing a complete imbecile as our president. We are absolutely insane for continuing to elect crooked, spineless, small-minded simpletons like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said shortly after the shooting that American churches should start "arming some of the parishioners" and former Texas Attorney General turned idiot Governor Greg Abbott, who recently tweeted that he was embarrassed that Texas was "#2 in the nation in new gun sales behind California" and encouraged Texans to "pick up the pace."

Well done, you witless fucksticks. The blood of those parishioners is on your greedy little NRA-buttered hands.

Their blood is on our hands too, and we should all be deeply ashamed that we have let things go this far. It's time to start holding people accountable. We need to take out the trash from the Executive Branch all the way to the bottom. There is a system in place to help us do that, but it requires our active participation, not our clever Facebook posts.