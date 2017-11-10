Columns

The Luv Doc: A Mental Health Problem

We should all be deeply ashamed that we have let things go this far

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Nov. 10, 2017

The Luv Doc: A Mental Health Problem

Last week another 26 people were killed by a mentally ill man with a legally purchased assault weapon. This scenario was, of course, unavoidable. The immutable forces of the universe were aligned perfectly to make this atrocity go off without a hitch – and by "immutable forces of the universe," I mean the legions of gun lobbyists hired by firearms and munitions manufacturers as well as the NRA who regularly grease the campaign coffers of gutless politicians to ensure that no meaningful legislation is enacted that might help prevent such a tragedy.

For the last 30 years these gutless fucks have been shrugging their shoulders saying there is nothing that can be done ... after Columbine, Sandy Hook, yes, Sandy Hook, Killeen, Virginia Tech, Orlando, Las Vegas, and now, just 80 miles south of Austin, in a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, in a tragic bloodbath the president declared was "not a gun situation," but rather, a "mental health problem." For once in his life, our duly elected, orange-haired stack of turds is right.

America does have a mental health problem. We are bat-shit fucking crazy for electing a complete imbecile as our president. We are absolutely insane for continuing to elect crooked, spineless, small-minded simpletons like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said shortly after the shooting that American churches should start "arming some of the parishioners" and former Texas Attorney General turned idiot Governor Greg Abbott, who recently tweeted that he was embarrassed that Texas was "#2 in the nation in new gun sales behind California" and encouraged Texans to "pick up the pace."

Well done, you witless fucksticks. The blood of those parishioners is on your greedy little NRA-buttered hands.

Their blood is on our hands too, and we should all be deeply ashamed that we have let things go this far. It's time to start holding people accountable. We need to take out the trash from the Executive Branch all the way to the bottom. There is a system in place to help us do that, but it requires our active participation, not our clever Facebook posts.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns
READ MORE
More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Buttering Your Muffin
The Luv Doc: Buttering Your Muffin
Never discount the sexual voraciousness of a pimply-faced teenager

The Luv Doc, Nov. 3, 2017

The Luv Doc: What Happens Next Is AMAZING!
The Luv Doc: What Happens Next Is AMAZING!
No, it probably isn't

The Luv Doc, Oct. 27, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Sunderland Springs, mass shooting, NRA, Ken Paxton, Greg Abbott, Sunderland Springs, mass shooting, gun control

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
POP Austin International Art Show
Fair Market
My Favorite Season
at AFS Cinema
2017 Austin International Drag Festival at Various locations
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP