Fri., Nov. 10, 2017

In last week's "Best of Austin" issue, we pretty much botched all the location info for Best Tattoo winner Atomic Tattoo. Here are the correct locations: 8401 Burnet Rd., 512/458-9693; 2800 S. I-35 #108, 512/445-7260; 13686 Hwy. 183 N., 512/249-7319; 15301-F N. I-35, Pflugerville, 512/252-8537.

In other incorrect address news, here's the correct one for Nice-N-Clean Hand Wash & Complete Detail Shop ("Best Scrub for Your Motor Tub"): 1201 E. 11th, 512/517-2778.

Additionally, we erroneously awarded the Critics Pick for "Best Second Downtown" to "Rock Rose at the Domain" when in fact the accolade belongs to "Rock Rose at Domain NORTHSIDE," which is operated by Endeavor Real Estate Group.

