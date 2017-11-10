According to analytics firm Inrix, the average American spends 42 hours a year in traffic.

Salvador Dalí's mustache is intact 28 years after his death, according the surrealist painter's foundation. His body, which is buried in the northeastern Spanish city of Figueres, was recently exhumed due to a paternity case. Dalí lived 1904-1989.

Aspen leaves contain sugar and protein in the spring. Beavers fell aspen trees to get to the sweetest and most nutritious leaves at the crown.

In 1966, Dave Marsh of Creem magazine described the musical style of ? & the Mysterians as "punk rock," which was the first time the term had ever been used. The band, made up of children of Mexican-American migrant farmers who traveled from Texas to Michigan, are best known for their hit, "96 Tears." The lead singer was ?, the stage name of Rudy Martinez.

Until Shakespeare's day, ache was pronounced "aitch" as a noun, "ake" as a verb.