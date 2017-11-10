As the country, and state, grapple with yet another mass shooting (by a white male with a history of domestic violence), Austin's queer and trans communities have been in the throes of emotion. The murder trial for Monica Loera's killer began last Tuesday (Oct. 31). After five days of testimony and countless pieces of evidence, the jury convicted JonCasey Rowell of first degree murder (see "Monica Loera’s Killer Gets 20 Years," Nov. 10). Christi Foxx Paris, a local activist and drag queen, and countless other community members came out to support Monica, and I'd like to think their bodies filling rows and rows of seats helped convince the jury that Monica deserved justice. This weekend, we're once again asking the community to come out to support one of our own who, like Monica, is gone too soon. Ceci Gratias passed away last weekend after a long fight with cancer. Most recently known for her position on Council Member Jimmy Flannigan's staff, Ceci has worked with everyone from Out Youth to Queerbomb to Pride (how many people can claim both?). She fought hard to make Austin – and the U.S. – a better place for queers of all kinds. Friends and family are asking us to give her the send-off she deserves. Come if you can to the memorial Sunday afternoon at City Hall. Expect lots of love, tears, and an epic celebration. They both may be gone, but they'll never be forgotten.

GAYDAR

2017 Austin International Drag Festival The fest returns for four days of drag! Spend the daylight hours at Drag Village and head to Red River when night falls for showcases of the world's greatest drag stars. See website for schedule. Thu.-Sun., Nov. 9-12. $0-99. www.austindragfest.org.

Watch Pride The UT Texas State Employees Union and the Pride & Equity Faculty Staff Association screen Pride, inspired by a true story of solidarity. Q&A follows. Thu., Nov. 9, 5-8:30pm. Burdine Hall, Rm. 116, 2505 University Ave. Free.

Color Out Cancer ACS's queer gala promises to educate and empower folks to become advocates against cancer while also raising money for LGBTQ prevention – and they're honoring Ceci Gratias. Thu., Nov. 9, 7-11pm. Galvanize, 118 Nueces. $40. www.cancer.org.

It’s a Travesty! One Night With Jazzie Mercado! "A glitter-bombed elegy for the distances working to separate us from ourselves." Written and performed by Travis Tate. Thu.-Sat, Nov. 9-11, 8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $10-25. www.salvagevanguard.org.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night Friday night, ladies' night. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

BNK With Ethan & Jeff Fall temps, good vibes, great sounds. Fri., Nov. 10, 7-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd. Free.

Court Lurie: Canopy Catch Court Lurie at EAST. Going strong both weekends. Saturday & Sunday, 11am-6pm. Canopy, 916 Springdale. www.courtlurie.com.

How to be a Traveling Drag Sensation Alexander the Great leads a panel on how to successfully travel, perform drag, and get paid. Sat., Nov. 11, 4-5pm. Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville Rd., Oak Room.

ASA 30th Anniversary Gala Celebrate three decades of work with a party, Shakey Graves, and the launch of the "Thrive" campaign to achieve funding goals for a new care center. Sat., Nov. 11, 7-11pm. JW Marriott Austin. $50-250, www.asaustin.org.

Poo Poo Platter’s Fifth Anniversary Talk about a clandestine moment. PPP celebrates with Drag Fest, the Boulet Brothers, and Dis Charge. Sat., Nov. 11, 7pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $20-99. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Those mostly-queer queer sketch comics are back for a whole new revue. Expect social commentary, giggles, and glitter. Saturdays in Nov., 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Timbear Lumberjack Party We're yelling timber. Sat., Nov. 11, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.fb.com/bearlovingfans.

Ceci Gratias Memorial She changed Austin for the better. Let's pay it forward and remember her amazing life. Sun., Nov. 12, 4-7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second.

TGQ Social For everyone on the trans spectrum. Rain or shine, hot or cold. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

EQTX Fireside Chat: So You Want to be an Ally? Members of the qmmunity share their experiences, thoughts, and opinions on allyship. Tue., Nov. 14, 5-7pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. www.equalitytexas.org.

Boiz of Austin Drag King Showcase Drag Fest might be over, but the Boiz are just getting started with performers from across the country and our fave local kings. Miss Malice – hailing from NYC – (f)emcees! 18 and up welcome. Tue., Nov. 14, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-20. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

Navigating & Celebrating Identity Beyond Binaries as QTPOC In the spirit of creating space for members of the QTPOC community, allgo offers a platform for nonbinary QTPOC people to come together. The wonderful Ethan Parker facilitates. Wed., Nov. 15, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Wednesdays With Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. Third Wednesdays, 6-10pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon. www.karaokelist.net.

GAYLY AHEAD

Transgender Day of Remembrance A night of remembrance to support and honor our transgender and nonbinary communities. 2017 is shaping up to be the deadliest year yet with more than two dozen transmen, transwomen, and nonbinary folks murdered. This has to stop. We as a united LGBTQ+ community can help. Mon., Nov. 20, 7:30-9:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.tdor.info.

ACC Honors English: Queer Writing ACC's Louisa Spaventa is once again teaching her rad queer writing class. Spring 2018. Sign up online! Nov. 9-Dec. 31. ACC Highland Business Center, 5930 Middle Fiskville.