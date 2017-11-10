Columns

Day Trips: Waymore’s Package Store, Littlefield

The High Plains outlaw lives on in family’s tribute museum and drive-through liquor store

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Nov. 10, 2017


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Waymore's Package Store, a few blocks off Highway 84 in Littlefield, has a lot more than just beer, liquor, and cigarettes. In the back room is an astonishing collection of Waylon Jennings memorabilia in a folk-art museum dedicated to the town's most famous native son.

In 2005, almost three years after Waylon died of complications from diabetes, his younger brother, James, and his family, turned their service station into a drive-through liquor store and Waylon Jennings Museum.


"All of the pictures and things have stories," says Helen Jen­nings, Waylon's sister-in-law. "There's nothing James enjoys more than showing people around." The same could be said of Helen or her daughter Darla who also works at the store and museum.

This isn't an ordinary museum, but a collection of family heirlooms gathered over Waylon's long career from his first guitar to his platinum record. It's tough for Helen to pick a favorite item out of the hundreds that fill the room. The coat that Waylon wore when he played with Buddy Holly is extra special, but that's her favorite period of his career.


Recently a busload of Germans stopped by the museum, and although they had trouble understanding Helen, they all knew Waylon's music. "I have three books full of [signatures of] people from everywhere," Helen says in a thick Texas accent.

Waymore's Package Store and Waylon Jennings Museum is at 901 Hall Ave. at the corner of East Waylon Jennings Blvd. Waymore was Waylon's nickname and of course, there's a story behind that too. "If you're ever up this way stop on by and we'll show you around," Helen says as a general invitation. Waymore's is open Mon.-Sat., 10am-9pm.

1,372nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns
READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Best of Texas
Day Trips: Best of Texas
Here’s half a dozen of the best things about Texas travel in 2017

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 3, 2017

Day Trips: Old Alton Bridge, Denton
Day Trips: Old Alton Bridge, Denton
Goatman’s Bridge is a reminder of the cowardly Klansmen’s dastardly deed

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 27, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Waymore's Package Store, Waylon Jennings, Littlefield

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
POP Austin International Art Show
Fair Market
My Favorite Season
at AFS Cinema
2017 Austin International Drag Festival at Various locations
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP