Day Trips: Waymore’s Package Store, Littlefield

Waymore's Package Store, a few blocks off Highway 84 in Littlefield, has a lot more than just beer, liquor, and cigarettes. In the back room is an astonishing collection of Waylon Jennings memorabilia in a folk-art museum dedicated to the town's most famous native son.

In 2005, almost three years after Waylon died of complications from diabetes, his younger brother, James, and his family, turned their service station into a drive-through liquor store and Waylon Jennings Museum.

"All of the pictures and things have stories," says Helen Jen­nings, Waylon's sister-in-law. "There's nothing James enjoys more than showing people around." The same could be said of Helen or her daughter Darla who also works at the store and museum.

This isn't an ordinary museum, but a collection of family heirlooms gathered over Waylon's long career from his first guitar to his platinum record. It's tough for Helen to pick a favorite item out of the hundreds that fill the room. The coat that Waylon wore when he played with Buddy Holly is extra special, but that's her favorite period of his career.

Recently a busload of Germans stopped by the museum, and although they had trouble understanding Helen, they all knew Waylon's music. "I have three books full of [signatures of] people from everywhere," Helen says in a thick Texas accent.

Waymore's Package Store and Waylon Jennings Museum is at 901 Hall Ave. at the corner of East Waylon Jennings Blvd. Waymore was Waylon's nickname and of course, there's a story behind that too. "If you're ever up this way stop on by and we'll show you around," Helen says as a general invitation. Waymore's is open Mon.-Sat., 10am-9pm.

