Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

When visiting others, Queen Victoria preferred to sleep on the ground floor of a manor in case of fire.

Cobra and coral snake venom attacks the nervous system, causing respiratory failure and paralysis. Rattlesnake and cottonmouth venom destroys cell tissue and the cardiovascular system.

As a boy, William Shatner used to go onto rooftops to pretend to be Buck Rogers.

A gurn or chuck, in British English, is a distorted facial expression. In America, we call it "making a face."

According to economist Brad DeLong, if the computing power of the iPhone X had been created in 1957 running on vacuum tubes, it would have cost $150 trillion in today's dollars, taken up a 100-story building, 300 meters high and three kilometers long and wide, and drawn 150 terawatts of power – 30 times the world's current generating capacity.