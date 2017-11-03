On the ruby'd heels of last week's AIDS Walk come two additional fundraisers worth your attention (and cash if you can spare it). On Saturday, Out Youth – Central Texas' only queer youth organization and drop-in center with counseling services – celebrates its 27th birthday with an extra-glitzy gala at Fair Market. They're going all out this year (bigger space, fancier attires, same great dinner, dancing, drinks, and auction) because their kids – our LGBTQ youth – need our support more than ever (we can thank bathroom bills, religious liberties, Dan Patrick, Trump, Abbott, the Texas Supreme Court, the North Carolina Legislature – you get the idea). Also happening this week is Color Out Cancer, hosted by the American Cancer Society (see Nov. 9). The event seeks to enlighten and empower (and fundraise for) LGBTQ folks on the reality of cancer. They offer comedy and great silent auction items – like Austin Bouldering Project and Sky Candy passes for the queer of heart. Plus, beloved community member Ceci Gratias is one of two honorees. Feeling strapped for cash? That's OK, this weekend also marks the return of Mr. Austin Gear Weekend. Meet and greets, contests, and lots of leather. (And don't forget, the third annual Austin International Drag Fest kicks off a week from today!)

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke Another (Thursday) night, another (karaoke) dream, but always Lizzy. L.C. hosts a night of queertastic karaoke. First Thursdays, 8pm-midnight. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

Día de los Muertos Celebration A celebration complete with community altar exhibit and reception to honor the lives of past and present. Artists include Ena Ganguly, Jesus Valles, and more. Please bring something to add to the altar. Thu., Nov. 2, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. 1-A. Free. www.allgo.org.

Queer Clothing Exchange Cleaning out that closet? Get yer gently worn clothes and exchange 'em for something new (to you). Thu., Nov. 2, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

Much Ado About Nothing Directors Allison Dillon and (Chron writer) Rosalind Faires put a lady-lovin' spin on Shakespeare's Much Ado comedy. It's a play in the park, just in time for fall weather feels. Thu.-Sun., Nov. 2-5, 7:30pm. Ramsey Park, 4301 N. Rosedale, 43rd & Burnet Road. Free, donations accepted. www.fb.com/somethingfornothingtheater.

Keshet Shabbat Potluck and Poetry Reading A night of good food, good people, and good art. Award-winning poet and author Lesléa Newman will read from her latest book, Sparkle Boy. Bring a dish to share, and a beverage. Fri., Nov. 3, 6:15pm. Call to RSVP for location. 512/789-5491.

Sky Candy Presents: The Rocky Horror Aerial Show! These aerial babes are taking Rocky Horror to a whole new height. Come dressed to impress. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Nov. 3, 9 & 11:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $15. www.skycandyaustin.com.

Business Woman Special A drag tribute – with queens and kings – in honor of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 20th anniversary. Music from the movie, the best looks of the decades, and more! Fri., Nov. 3, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Mr. Austin Gear 2017 Weekend This gear-filled weekend kicks off with a meet and greet Friday (10pm); the contest in all its leather glory is Saturday (9pm). And wind it down Sunday with an extra-special bear beer bust. Fri.-Sun., Nov. 3-5. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.fb.com/gearnight.

Lesléa Newman at Texas Book Fest Poet and author Lesléa Newman will be slinging her books with Debra Winegarten and Sociosights Press (Pavilion Exhibit Tent No. 1). Sat., Nov. 4, 1-3pm. Texas Book Festival, 11th & Colorado. www.texasbookfestival.org.

Women’s Woodworking Social Interested in starting a woodworking co-op for women? Swing by for some brews and talk wood shop. Sat., Nov. 4, 3-6pm. Harvest Lumber Co., 641 Tillery. Free. www.broadsandboards.com.

Out Youth’s Glitz Gala Out Youth is turning 27! Celebrate with dinner, drinks, dancing, auctions, and an awards presentation all supporting LGBTQ youth. Sat., Nov. 4, 8-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75-10,000. www.outyouth.org.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Those mostly-queer queer sketch comics are back for a whole new revue. Expect social commentary, giggles, and glitter. Every Saturday in Nov.; 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Queerbomb New and Returning Volunteers Potluck Wanna help create Queerbomb 2018 and eat some good cooking? Here's yer chance. Bring a dish to share (if you please – just tell 'em on FB) and learn how you can help. Mon., Nov. 6, 7-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Let’s Talk About Sex Real talk isn't always bad, especially when cookies are involved. Tue., Nov. 7, 7-8:30pm. Gender and Sexuality Center, SAC 2.112. www.utgsc.org.

Curran Nault Book Talk UT Lecturer (OUTSider founder, and all-around badass) Curran Nault discusses his book, Queercore: Queer Punk Media Subculture, and talks with Ann Cvetkovich. A light reception follows. Wed., Nov. 8, 4-5:30pm. Glickman Conference Center, 116 Inner Campus Dr.

2017 Austin International Drag Festival Austin International Drag Fest returns for four days of nonstop drag! All ages welcome; night shows are 18 and up. (See the website for schedule) Thu.-Sun., Nov. 9-12. Various locations. $0-99. www.austindragfest.org.

American Cancer Society Color Out Cancer ACS's LGBTQ-focused gala promises to educate the community and empower folks to become advocates against cancer while also raising money for LGBTQ prevention. This year they're honoring Ceci Gratias and and Leanne Hillman. Thu., Nov. 9, 7-10pm. Galvanize, 119 Nueces. $40. www.cancer.org.