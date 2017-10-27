Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017

In 1872, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for U.S. president.

"El Burrito Sabanero" ("The Little Donkey From the Savannah") is a popular villancico (similar to a Christmas carol).

Beppo the Super-Monkey may have looked like an Earth monkey, but he was really a lab animal from the planet Krypton that belonged to Jor-El.

Japan, where the cremation rate is 99.9%, also practices kotsuage, in which the mourners, each with a pair of chopsticks, pick up the bone fragments, starting with the feet and moving to the skull, and place them in an urn.

At the start of World War I, X-ray machines were only found in city hospitals, far from battlefields where they could help treat injured soldiers. Madame Marie Curie invented a mobile radiological car so X-rays could be given on location. She also trained women on how to use the equipment.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
