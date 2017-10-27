Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 1872, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for U.S. president.

"El Burrito Sabanero" ("The Little Donkey From the Savannah") is a popular villancico (similar to a Christmas carol).

Beppo the Super-Monkey may have looked like an Earth monkey, but he was really a lab animal from the planet Krypton that belonged to Jor-El.

Japan, where the cremation rate is 99.9%, also practices kotsuage, in which the mourners, each with a pair of chopsticks, pick up the bone fragments, starting with the feet and moving to the skull, and place them in an urn.

At the start of World War I, X-ray machines were only found in city hospitals, far from battlefields where they could help treat injured soldiers. Madame Marie Curie invented a mobile radiological car so X-rays could be given on location. She also trained women on how to use the equipment.