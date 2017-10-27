Austin's queer scene is getting an extra creepy, super spooky makeover that extends through Tuesday. It seems only fitting that the queens behind Die Felicia both celebrate birthdays in October, so make sure to give Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena some freaky birthday love at one of their many events this week. Bat City Bombshells are making sure this year's treats are extra titillating (see Saturday), and the Q is hosting a safe and sober space to catch the highly anticipated return of Stranger Things (Friday), plus great music and costumes by Brand New Key and Jenny Hoyston. The Iron Bear hosts Monster-Rama Saturday, and ... really, your options are endless. But perhaps the most unexpected treat will be the LCD Soundsystem afterparty on Halloween night with Gavin Rayna Russom (LCD's keyboardist and well-known DJ). For those that don't know, Russom is a queer icon with deep ties to Austin – she DJ'd one of MouthFeel's first Deep Inside parties and brought her other band, Crystal Ark, to the first Stargayzer. Now she's back and MouthFeel has a great lineup to help her out. Catch them both with DJs Bill Converse, Samantha Garrett, and Dylan Reece. Come dressed for a new world order.

GAYDAR

Much Ado About Nothing Directors Allison Dillon and (Chron writer) Rosalind Faires put a lady-lovin' spin on Shakespeare's Much Ado comedy. It's a play in the park, just in time for fall weather feels. Every Thu.-Sun. through Nov. 5, 7:30pm. Ramsey Park, 4301 N. Rosedale. Free, donations accepted. www.fb.com/somethingfornothingtheater.

Clawstin 8: A Benefit for Amaanah Refugee Services Get ready to rumble with the Austin Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers. Eight badass women battle it out to raise funds for Amaanah Refugee Services. Thu., Oct. 26, 8-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation. www.clawstin.org.

Geeks on Fleek: Resident Evil vs. Silent Hill It's a helluva party when these Geeks journey into the darkness. Honey St. Claire hosts this motley crew of queens and kings doing all kinds of horror things. Come prepared to be judged (for the costume contest). Thu., Oct. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume. www.fb.com/geeksonfleekshow.

Stranger Things 2 Premiere Party Catch Stranger Things 2 with the Q crew! Come dressed as yer fave character – best dressed takes home a surprise. Catch two episodes every Friday after to get your fear fix. Fri., Oct. 27, 6-8pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. www.theqaustin.org.

Tops vs. Bottoms A park day of play. Games include: tug-of-war, oil wrestling, 100-yard dash, condom balloon toss, and more. Sat., Oct. 28, 2-5pm. Hancock Recreation Center, 811 E. 41st, 512/453-7765. www.theqaustin.org.

Ghosts ’n’ Stuff Halloween House Party NymblePham host a Halloween-themed house party. Costumes are a must and so is their strict have-fun policy. Sat., Oct. 28, 9pm. The Spot, 1123 E. 30th, 512/476-7768.

HollaQween Pt. 2: A Super Spooky Birthday Party A seriously spooky celebration to honor our fave scream queens Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena. Expect drag, expect dance, expect the unexpected. Dressing up is encouraged. Sat., Oct. 28, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

Tits-or-Treats Halloween Burlesque Show Titillating or terrifying? Join these bombshells for a night of jaw-dropping, eye-popping, trick-or-treat entertainment. They ask you to come dressed to delight or dressed to fright, and remember there are two shows for double the viewing pleasure: 7pm and 10pm. Sat., Oct. 28, 7pm-12mid. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $15-120.

AIDS Walk Austin 30th Anniversary For 30 years, this two-and-a-half-mile walk has helped folks living with HIV and fought against the stigma. Keep it going. Walk for a cause and celebrate life with live music, food trucks, vendors, and activities. Sun., Oct. 29, 11:30am-3:30pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe. www.asaustin.org.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics The gals of gore, Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena, present 1988 classic Night of the Demons and they're bringing a v. special performance by Lydia Gallardo, founder of the Austin Horror Society! Sun., Oct. 29, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B, 512/572-1425. Free. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

Caleb De Casper Residency Caleb De Casper's glam/goth residency is coming to an end with banging beats. Experimental pop act Wayne Holtz from San Antonio and funk rockers Kiddoo & the Dude open the night. Sun., Oct. 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.calebdecasper.bandcamp.com.

Gavin Rayna Russom (of LCD Soundsystem) at Empire Halloween! Spend Halloween night with infamous queer and iconic musician Gavin Rayna Russom. Dubbed a "synthesizer goddess," she'll be DJing this epically queer afterparty for the LCD concert with Bill Converse, Cap'n Tits (say congrats, she just wrapped some big tests!), MouthFeel, and Dylan Reece. Tue., Oct. 31, 9pm. Empire Control Room, 606 E. Seventh. $20-25. www.gavinrayna.com.

Queer Film Theory 101 Austin queers talk hetero Hollywood and its queer influences. Wed., Nov. 1, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free. www.barrelofunatx.com.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque: Violet Crown Follies Another night of shimmying, sequins, and all the pasties you could want with music by the Copa Kings. Thu., Nov. 2, 7-10:30pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $15-120. www.thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

UnBEARable! With Bulimianne Rhapsody & Chique Fil-Atio Usher in November with a Thanksgiving-themed episode. The cooking, the food, the family stress ensues with Summer Clearance, Mascara Rivers, and more. Thu., Nov. 2, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. Free.

GAYLY AHEAD

Out Youth’s Glitz Gala Out Youth is turning 27! Celebrate with dinner, drinks, dancing, auctions, and an awards presentation, all supporting Austin's LGBTQ youth. Sat., Nov. 4, 8-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $75-10,000. www.outyouth.org.