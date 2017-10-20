Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

They say that Cornish, the language of the southwestern tip of England, could be making a comeback.

A 2016 ICM survey shared with BBC showed that 48% of vinyl record buyers do not play the records they buy.

The 1904 model of the Coldwell Steam Lawn Mower was also used for threshing grain, sawing wood, and spraying trees. It carried 60 gallons of water and 10 gallons of gasoline, enough for a good eight hours.

Cuckoos try to lay their eggs in another bird's nest, leaving the unsuspecting host to raise their chicks.

Doris Wishman's 1961 film, Nude on the Moon, was a science-fiction nudie. The film was banned in New York after their censorship board ruled that films featuring nudity in a nudist colony were legally permissible, but nudity in a fantasy film set in a "nudist colony on the Moon" was not.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
