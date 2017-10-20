Fall-like temperatures might be upon us, but Pride 2017's last hurrah is just heating up. The second and final piece of the rescheduled Pride pie is being served up this weekend – first with a Friday-night concert, followed by an extended Saturday festival (see details below). Originally scheduled for Aug. 26 (and delayed by Harvey's wrath), the revamped celebration has been beefed up to give the event an extra-special feel to make festgoers forget it's almost Halloween and instead embrace the summery vibes we usually cherish at Pride. Though Austin Pride requested that the city reschedule the fest and parade together, we can blame ACL, Formula One, and the typical barrage of events already planned for separating the two. Luckily the split didn't hinder the parade's turnout. In fact, both the crowd and the marchers were perhaps more enthusiastic about the procession, and we're certain the same will be true this weekend. So get your queer fest fashions on and celebrate like everyone's watching! When it's all said and done, take yer post-Pride self to Lez Wedding (Sunday) for hangover cures of cake and Lizzy Caroloke.

GAYDAR

Lesbians Who Tech A discussion on building a support system for LGBTQ folks in your tech company. Thu., Oct. 19, 7-9pm. AMD, 7171 Southwest Pkwy. Free. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Much Ado About Nothing Directors Allison Dillon and (Chron writer) Rosalind Faires put a lady-lovin' spin on Shakespeare's Much Ado comedy. Through Nov. 5. Thu.-Sun., 7:30pm. Ramsey Park, 4301 N. Rosedale. Free, donations accepted. www.fb.com/somethingfornothingtheater.

Die Felicia Presents Universal Monsters The queens of scream celebrate the most infamous ghouls: Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and the rest. Papi Churro and Estee Slaughter guest star. Thu., Oct. 19, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

Peach Fuzz 4th Birthday Celebrate with Magna Carda, Chulita Vinyl Club, a new issue, and cake! Fri., Oct. 20, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.peachfuzzmag.com.

Texas Drag Show Massacre IV With Vander Von Odd Are you ready for a bloodbath? A Halloween show with special guest Vander Von Odd. Fri., Oct. 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Pride Friday Night Concert Kick off the weekend festivities with a concert in the park. Betty Who, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Jaimie Wilson, and Sabrina Johnston perform. Fri., Oct. 20, 6-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. $10 without a Pride pass. www.austinpride.org.

Pride Fest 2017 Cooler temps won't make this fest any less hot. With Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Kreayshawn, and more! Beneficiaries are TENT, the proposed LGBTQ Center, and Harvey aid. Sat., Oct. 21, noon-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. $17-25. www.austinpride.org.

PrIDE StoryTime With Drag Queens For kiddos, with Miss Kitty Litter ATX, Jakarta Rimes, and Mary Jane Styles. Sat., Oct. 21, noon-1pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. $10 (ages 7-17).

ToyBox: Chique’s Spoopy Birthday Bash! Chique Fil-Atio has been dragging it out for two years! Help her celebrate with Ruby Knight, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Zane Zena, and more! Sat., Oct. 21, 9pm-1am. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5.

Brunch With the “Boys”: Death Becomes Her Colleen DeForrest and Rhonda Jewels bring you Death Becomes Her. Sun., Oct. 22, 1 & 4pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $13. www.drafthouse.com.

Fuego A queer market featuring LGBTQ makers and artisans, DJs, and family fun. Brought to you by Las Ofrendas and I Luv Vintage. Sun., Oct. 22, noon-4pm. I Luv Vintage, 2915 Guadalupe. Free. lasofrendas@gmail.com.

The Blue Dress Run GAYTX Events partners with the Kind Clinic, Rain, OutYouth, and more for the first-ever Blue Dress Run (yes, please wear one) – raising money for queer kids and awareness about PrEP. See FB for details and afterparty info. Sun., Oct. 22, 2:30pm. 2101 Veterans Dr. $5. www.fb.com/gaytxevents.

Lesbian Wedding: Goth Lez It's back and broody. Come in black, dance to DJs, catch a special performance by Mama Duke, eat cake, and sing with Lizzy Caroloke. Sun., Oct. 22, 3-10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. Free.

Martini Ranch Presents: QueerTowne Extravaganza Catch these queer kooks for a belly-laughing good time. Sun., Oct. 22, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport, 512/814-8696. Free. www.fb.com/martiniranchatx.

Caleb De Casper Residency with Total Unicorn and the Schisms. Glammy, gothy, greatness. Sun., Oct. 22, 9pm-12:30am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Queer Boowling Takeover! A spooky, queer bowling party with the boiz of Q. Costume contest and teams of five ready to roll out. Tue., Oct. 24, 8-11pm. Union Underground, Texas Union, 24th & Guadalupe. Free. www.theqaustin.com.

Q Movie Night: Hocus Pocus Free popcorn, snacks, and good peeps. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 54: Slash Steamy, dirty, sexy stories – tall tales about romancing yer fave fictional characters. Wed., Oct. 25, 9-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Geeks on Fleek: Resident Evil vs. Silent Hill Honey St. Claire hosts a motley crew of queens and kings doing all kinds of horror things. Come prepared for the costume contest. Thu., Oct. 26, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume.

GAYLY AHEAD

AIDS Walk Austin 30th Anniversary Walk for a cause and celebrate life with live music, food trucks, vendors, and activities. Sun., Oct. 29, 11:30am. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe. www.asaustin.org.

2017 Austin International Drag Festival Showcases, Drag Market, workshops, podcasts, and more from the greatest drag stars. Thu.-Sun., Nov. 9-12. $0-99. www.austindragfest.org.