Day Trips: San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is growing a delicious new trend in public gardens.

As part of the eight-acre expansion, the 37-year-old garden added chef Dave Terrazas to its staff as culinary and wellness program coordinator. The El Paso native has the unique combination of agriculture and culinary credentials to create a demonstration garden and cooking school.

Chef Dave says cooking classes at the garden will be hands-on and age appropriate. "Students will get their hands dirty from digging in the garden to cooking what they harvest," Terrazas says. "It will be a true garden-to-plate experience."

Even if a visitor isn't enrolled in a cooking class, the one-acre edible garden showcases what vegetables grow best in the area. In addition to leafy veggies, the garden has fruits, nuts, and berries. Chef Dave was most surprised that they found a quinoa that thrives in the area. He also identified 190 edible plants in the existing garden.

The new 34-bed Culinary Garden is part of the botanical garden's efforts to encourage visitors to connect with plants in an urban environment. The San Antonio garden's existing 30 acres are known for their beautiful collection of native plants. Four large greenhouses contain plants from around the world.

The Botanical Garden is at 555 Funston Place off Broadway Street and across from Brackenridge Park. Open year-round, the gardens offer a peaceful place to just wander or to explore the incredible world of plants. On Sat., Oct. 21, the garden will unveil the Culinary Garden as well as a new welcome and education center. Next spring guests can experience gardening on their own in the new Family Adventure Garden.

