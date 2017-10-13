Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

As late as 2014, New York taxi medallions went for $1.3 million each. Last month, a cabbie was selling his for $100,000, and in all, 85 medallions were sold in foreclosures since 2015. According to The New York Times, taxis drove just 277,042 daily trips in July, a 16% drop from their 332,231 rides a year ago.

On Sept. 19, with two weeks left in the season, hitters broke the Major League Baseball single season record for home runs.

According to UCLA folklorists Timothy Tangherlini and Peter Broadwell, textual mapping of 30,000 witchy folktales shows witchcraft allegations in Protestant Denmark tend to rise in the vicinity of Catholic monasteries. They developed WitchHunter, an interactive "geo-semantic" map of Denmark.

"Foamer" is railroad slang for a person who gets unduly excited by the sight of a moving train.

Pliny, the Roman writer, claimed there was a copy of The Iliad so small it could fit inside a walnut shell.