We may be a day late and a dollar short, but Gay Place is still celebrating yesterday's National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11). Why? Because if you know me, you know how much I cherish my queerness and the community around me, and that's always worth celebrating. We've all come out at one point or another, and some of us come out again and again. We come out for our mental health, to build community and grow the most beautiful of chosen families. We come out so that others know: It's okay to be gay, queer, trans, nonbinary, bi, and/or pan – in fact, it's f*cking great. We make the world better, braver, and certainly sexier – to hell with politicians and religious extremists who'd like to erase us. You can't undo magic. Some of us chose to be here, some of us are born this way, so if you're reading this, thinking "maybe these are my people," but you're scared or uncertain, take your time. We're here, waiting with welcome arms (and glitter). This week, from GayCL to Werq (a Drag Race affair) there's lots of ways to get yer gay on and bask in the glow of this fabulous qmmunity.

GAYDAR

Gayme Night at The Q Callin' all gay-mers for a night of dice rolling and game playing. Thu., Oct. 12, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Grivo, Lachane, Single Lash, DJs Curse Mackey, Scorpio Working on those night (school) moves. Let the music take you darker and deeper. Thu., Oct. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/niteschoolatx.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night Friday night, ladies' night. Lesbutante & the Boss get the feelin' right. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

Friday the 13th Slasher Party The Bear goes B-rate for slasher films. Get into the theme and come as yer fave killer (Ghostface) or victim. (Casey Becker? Glen Lantz? You get bonus points if you know who these are.) Ham it up, dance it out. Fri., Oct. 13, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Friday the 13th With DJ GirlFriend Get a witch's shawl on, a broomstick you can crawl on, GirlFriend's gonna play a call on the Brixton for a night of creepy beats and hair-raising treats. Fri., Oct. 13, 10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

GAyCL 2017 Just like ACL, but queerer! DJ GirlFriend brings the queer music fest back for a new year! Artists include P1nkstar, Carry Illinois, and Carina Magyar. Sat., Oct. 14, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

Final Austin All-Star Kelly Kline hosts this final round of drag all-stars. Who's got this crowning coming? Sat., Oct. 14, 7-10pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/AASNo1.

Capital City Men’s Chorus Presents: It Came From Lady Bird Lake CCMC opens the chorus' 29th season with their first-ever Halloween show! Chilling favorites, creepy classics, and guest performers Scott McNulty and Sara Ann Mitchell. Costumes encouraged and family friendly. Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30pm; Sun., Oct. 15, 4pm. University Baptist Church, 2130 Guadalupe. $10-20, kids $5 in advance. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Where the Wild Things Are A wild rumpus for some of Austin's most fantastic – though there's not much beastly about 'em. Fat Bottom Cabaret and the Midnight Menagerie lead the way with Jasper St James, Chola Magnolia, Althea Trix, and more. Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30-10:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-75.

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day Fish Fry The Q boyz are fryin' up fish and serving free HIV testing at BTII. Know your status; end the stigma. Eat, drink, dance, and be merry. Sun., Oct. 15, 1-5pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.theqaustin.org.

Caleb De Casper Residency with ANDY, Gretchen Phillips Caleb De Casper returns for week two of his October residency with indie electro trio Andy and Gretchen Phillips (giving her first solo show in six years!). Vampy, glammy, gothy goodness. Sun., Oct. 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

LGBTQA Dodgeball Dodgeball for queers. Throw balls, dodge 'em, and meet new peeps in the LGBTQmmunity. Mon., Oct. 16, 7:45-9pm. Austin Sports Center, 425 Woodward. www.gaydodgeball.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Yer fav Drag Race queens are coming to town. Alyssa Edwards, Detox, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, and more are taking over the Paramount and making magic happen. Hosted by Michelle Visage. Wed., Oct. 18, 8-11pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $49-149. www.werqtheworld.com.

Much Ado About Nothing Directors Allison Dillon and (Chron writer) Rosalind Faires put a lady-lovin' spin on Shakespeare's Much Ado comedy. It's a play in the park, just in time for fall weather feels. Every Thu.-Sun., Oct. 19-Nov. 5, 7:30pm. Ramsey Park, 4301 N. Rosedale, 43rd & Burnet Road. Free, donations accepted. www.fb.com/somethingfornothingtheater.

Die Felicia Presents Universal Monsters The queens of scream are celebrating the most infamous ghouls: Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, Creature From the Black Lagoon (not Brooke Shields), and more. Papi Churro and Estee Slaughter guest star. Plus, one epic costume contest. Thu., Oct. 19, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride Celebration 2017 Better late than never, and those possibly cooler temps won't make this fest any less hot. Performers include: Lisa Lisa, Betty Who, Mykki Blanco, L'Trimm, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Trixie Mattel, Miss Austin Pride 2017 Nadine Hughes, Mr. Austin Pride Sya Nyde, and lots of local loves! This year's beneficiaries include TENT and the proposed LGBTQ Center, plus Harvey support. Sat., Oct. 21, noon-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. $17-25. www.austinpride.org.

AIDS Walk Austin 30th Anniversary For 30 years this 2.5-mile walk has helped folks living with HIV and fought against the stigma. Keep it going. Walk for a cause and celebrate life with live music, food trucks, vendors, and activities. Sun., Oct. 29, 11:30am-3:30pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe. www.asaustin.org.