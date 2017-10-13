Day Trips: Magic’s Theater, Dripping Springs

John Magic glides across the small stage in a theatre hidden off Fitzhugh Road just west of Austin moving from illusion to magic trick like a ballerina with a secret.

The hourlong show amazes all ages. To be astonished by the thrill of magic is to see the world for a few minutes through the innocence of a child's eyes. From card tricks to disjointing his lovely assistant and wife in a cabinet or making her levitate and disappear only to reappear in a helicopter, the show is nonstop incredible fun.

John "Magic" Wright arrived in Texas four years ago with his bag of tricks and a day job in the film industry. A graduate of the famous Hollywood Magic shop and a performer at the Magic Castle, both in Los Angeles, Wright has performed his shows around the world and for many celebrities.

To start the fun, the lobby is filled with magic memorabilia from Houdini to old magic show posters. There's even a pair of Shaquille O'Neal's size 21 sneakers. Wright's talented young protégés warm up the crowd with smooth sleight-of-hand card tricks. The very family-friendly Saturday night shows open at 6:30pm. By the end of the evening the children are gathered around the stage and the adults are amazed. There are also Friday night Close-Up Shows geared to small groups of adults for when it's time to leave the skepticism of maturity at the door and just enjoy the show.

John Magic's Theater and Museum is at 13419 Fitzhugh Rd. off Highway 290 West. Reservations are required for all shows; call 512/289-4461 or visit www.magicstheater.com.

