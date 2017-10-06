Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The weight of record setting giant pumpkins has ballooned nearly 500% since 1975. A Belgium horticulturalist raised a 2,624.6-pound pumpkin, squashing the world record for heaviest fruit.

The North Korean calendar starts with the birth of its founder, Kim il-sung, in 1912.

There is only one remaining Howard Johnson's – in N.Y., and it's for sale.

The Dick Van Dyke Show premiered on Oct. 3, 1961. Van Dyke was so nervous, he had to change his wardrobe during filming two to three times a week because of his profuse sweating.

Uranus is probably full of giant diamonds.