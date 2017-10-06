A new October residency is creeping and crawling all over Cheer Up Charlies. Caleb De Casper, Austin's piano-playing singer/songwriter/performer, will host horror cabaret every Sunday, complete with costumes, local performers (such as Gretchen Phillips and Total Unicorn), and he might also eat your heart out – literally. He tells the Gay Place he's been labeled "shock rock" because "I sometimes eat raw hearts onstage or pull my face off at the end of the performance, revealing a horror underneath." He adds, "I also frequently bleed during my sets." But to Casper it's not shock, it's performance art. All of which he does in high heels and backwards … or was that Ginger Rogers? Either way, Casper enjoys the frills and fishnets of gender-f*cking while onstage adorned with "horror glam" makeup – a custom that began with his music career in North Carolina. Of the only state that's successfully passed a bathroom bill, Casper says: "There's a real hatred for people who deviate from gender norms – there, the punkest thing that you can do is to be a boy singing songs about boys while wearing fishnets and evening gowns." Even in Austin, Casper's work promises something new and unrestrained. What better time to embrace the queer macabre than Halloween?

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. First Thursdays, 8pm-midnight. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

Equality Texas Happy Hour Chat about EQTX over (free) skee-ball and drinks. Thu., Oct. 5, 7-9pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.equalitytexas.org.

L&B Outlaw Music Happy Hour Those L&B babes have a new trick up their sleeves with a night of performances by HalleyAnna, Julie Nolen, and Barbara Nesbitt. Thu., Oct. 5, 7pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

Rain’s Will & Grace Watch Party Will & Grace returns to TV. See it for yerself in the lounge. Thursdays, 8-9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

UnBEARable Bulimianne Rhapsody and Chique Fil-Atio host a night of laughs and queer performances with Rhonda Jewels, Miss Kitty Litter, and Honey St. Claire. Tips welcome. Thu., Oct. 5, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

BNK in.gredients Block Party With Jenny Hoyston Brand New Key and special guest Jenny Hoyston take over the porch for queer music on a Friday evening. Fri., Oct. 6, 7-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd.

Kilt Boys in kilts and beats by DJ Kelly. Fri., Oct. 6, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Drag Lab: Villainesque From Cruella de Vil to Maleficent, catch Cheeki Khant, Scarlett Kiss, Christi Foxx Paris, and more strut their black hearts. Costume contest at midnight. Fri., Oct. 6, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.austindragfest.org.

Austin Drag Festival Garage Sale Support Austin International Drag Festival and Foundation while shopping for some Halloween (and real life) lewks. Wigs, heels, and more – oh my! Sat., Oct. 7, 8am-2pm. 401 Cluck Creek Trl., Cedar Park. www.austindragfest.org.

A Night of Pink LezzDance and Dino unite for an epic takeover of BT2 to help Joni Lovvorn kick cancer's ass with a Kelly Kline drag show and dancing goodness. Sat., Oct. 7, 7pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

The Evolution of RAW: The Villbergs The Villbergs, aka Duo RAW, are coming to town and they're gonna be decked for drag. Described as the "couture creatures of the alternative world," these twins meld fashion, culture, and clubbing into one fab show. Brought to you by the Austin International Drag Foundation and hosted by Althea Trix and Le VitaKiss. An all-ages event. Sat., Oct. 7, 8pm-2am. Sidewinder, 715 Red River. $10-30. www.internationaldrag.org.

Switch Night With Vegas Van Cartier Who doesn't love a good switch? Vegas leads her cast in a game of "I play you, you play me." Sat., Oct. 7, 11pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

TGQ Social A get-together for everyone on the trans spectrum: genderqueers, trans ladies, trans fellas, GNC folks, nonbinary, intersex peeps, lovers, and allies. Rain or shine, hot or cold. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Caleb De Casper Residency With Pink Leche & the Cuckoos Goth rock shocker and glamour boy Caleb de Casper kicks off his October residency with special guests Pink Leche, San Antonio's avant-garde electro babes, and Austin's psychedelic's the Cuckoos. Sun., Oct. 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Fruitbowl Adam Serwa and Luke Wallens host a fruity night of fun with local comics and a special performance by Christi Foxx. Mon., Oct. 9, 9:30-10:30pm. Spider House, 2908 Fruth. $5. www.fb.com/fruitbowlcomedy.

Drag Class Sabel Scities is taking you back to class and schoolin' you on drag. This is a no-elimination class and every team competes for the full 10 weeks. See the Face for details and registration. Tuesdays, 8:30pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Drag Me to Hell A night of spooky haunts and sexy surprises with these drag kings. Come dressed in yer best costume for a chance to win free show tickets and prizes. Tue., Oct. 10, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

GAYLY AHEAD

GAyCL 2017 Just like ACL, but queerer … DJ GirlFriend hosts and artists include P1nkstar, Carry Illinois, and Carina Magyar. Sat., Oct. 14, 7pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

Austin Pride Celebration 2017 Better late than never, and those possibly cooler temps won't make this fest any less hot. Performers include: Lisa Lisa, Betty Who, Mykki Blanco, L'Trimm, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, and lots of local loves! This year's beneficiaries include TENT and the proposed LGBTQ Center, plus Harvey support. Fri., Oct. 20-Sat., Oct. 21, noon-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia. $17-250. www.austinpride.org.