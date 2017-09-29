Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 29, 2017

As a youth, Albert Einstein screwed in lightbulbs at an Oktoberfest tent run by the Schottenhamel family.

During World War I, Walt Disney was an ambulance driver. He had to lie on his Red Cross application that he was age 17 (he was actually 16).

If you use a little savoir faire, the OQLF, Quebec's French language watchdog, won't mind if you slip some English words and phrases into your business practices. Vis-à-vis, "grilled-cheese" (with a hyphen) can be used on a restaurant menu instead of "sandwich au fromage fondant."

Voyager I and II were launched in a hurry because there was only a short window of opportunity to take advantage of the gravitational slingshot maneuver.

Lederhosen's popularity decreased in the 19th century and were seen as "uncultured." But on Aug. 25, 1883, Bavarian teacher Josef Vogl hatched a plan with his drinking buddies in Bayrischzell to found a club dedicated to preserving the breeches.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
