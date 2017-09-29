This weekend, many of us will once again unearth our glitter, some pasties, a few tutus, queer-pun shirts, and a plethora of rainbow paraphernalia in an attempt to salvage Austin's Pride celebration. With the parade departing a month late and three weeks before the rescheduled festival happens, it's uncertain what Saturday's vibe will be. The crowd and crew will likely be smaller without the out-of-towners lining the streets to celebrate; without Lesbutante & the Boss leading a gaggle of girls in the parade (they'll be hosting Plezzure Island and we wish 'em the best of luck); without the queers trekking to Marfa to watch Fiona Apple under the stars at Trans-Pecos (looking at a couple of GP supporters who'll be sorely missed); without the weeklong fanfare that hypes up Pride, which already happened before Harvey blew it all to bits. But as we say here at Gay Place: The parade must go on. We'll be setting sail for what feels like a more personal and intimate Pride. In true Austin form, a scattering of parties have been planned to carry the celebration forward (see Queer Up Charlies and Pride Beargasm below for post-parading options), and consider starting the weekend off with the Weird City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Poo Poo Platter for Blue Ball, a fundraiser and fashion party for PrEP support. As for Gay Place, we'll be out and about – look for us tossing candies and Chrondoms from our float with Seedlings Gardening.

GAYDAR

Plezzure Island 2.0 Close out summer with a leztastic beach weekend. Thu., Sept. 28-Sun., Oct. 1. South Padre Island. $40-500. www.plezzureislandtexas.com.

Jo’s Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts a night of bingo, drag, and prizes! Last Thursdays. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second.

Rain’s Will & Grace Watch Party Will & Grace returns – see it for yerself, every week in the lounge. Thursdays, 8-9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Will & Grace Premiere Watch Party Welcome the gang back to prime time with the Q. Thu., Sept. 28, 8-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Neon Rainbows: ’90s Country Night Yee-haw, old-school country jams with DJ GirlFriend. Thu., Sept. 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Austin LGBT Bar Association CLE 2017: The Empire Strikes Back Rep. Celia Israel, attorney and advocate Claire Bow, UT Prof. Ariel Dulitzky, and more talking pronouns, queer foster youth, and hate vs. free speech. See full schedule online. Fri., Sept. 29, 1:30-4:30pm. Austin Bar Association, 816 Congress. $50-70. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

Omar Phoenix in Concert Renowned violinist and singer returns to town. Fri., Sept. 29–Sun., Oct 1, 8pm. City Theatre, 3823-D Airport. $25-80. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Blue Ball The Weird City Sisters and Poo Poo Platter join forces for the most epic Blue Ball(s). Proceeds help fund PrEP access. Fri., Sept. 29, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. www.weirdcitysisters.org.

Austin LGBT Coalition on Aging Town Hall Meeting Get to know yer elders and help build a bigger, stronger LGBTQ-munnity. 18 and up welcome. Sat., Sept. 30, 10am-noon. 502 E. Highland Mall Blvd. www.fb.com/lgbtcoa.

Austin Pride Parade 2017 They can reschedule our parade, but they'll never take our Pride. Better late than never so come out and watch the procession in all its glittery, rainbow glory. Sat., Sept. 30, 8pm. 12th & Congress, to Fourth Street. Free to $25. www.austinpride.org.

Queer Up Charlies Pride Parade AfterParty A second chance at Pride means more glitter, more headliners! Clark Price, Kathi, and Bouffant Bouffant. Plus drag and local DJ sets from Dylan Reece, Mouthfeel, and Lolo. Sat., Sept. 30, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

C-Rail’s Pride Beargasm: Stronger Together! A post-Pride Parade full of community luv with DJ Alpha and drink specials all night. Sat., Sept. 30, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Drag Brunch: Pride Aftermath A post-parade drag brunch with all the fixin's. From Bloody Marys to host Vegas Van Cartier it'll keep you in the Pride spirit all Sunday long. Sun., Oct. 1, 11am-2pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Big Boobie Bingo CupCake and Maeve Haven host. Tue., Oct. 3, 6-9pm. Maria's Taco Xpress, 2529 S. Lamar. Free. www.tacoxpress.com.

Queercore Party! Celebrate the release of Curran Nault's book Queercore with the Lynnee Breedlove and the Homobiles, BLXPLTN, and Dogs & Diamonds! Wed., Oct. 4, 6-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.queercorebook.com.

Shame A QTPOC discussion on shame as it relates to QPOC experiences and communities. Wed., Oct. 4, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Queer Film Theory 101 Hetero films that left a lasting queer impact. Wed., Oct. 4, 8-10pm. Barrel o' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Equality Texas Happy Hour Chat about EQTX over (free) skee-ball and drinks. Thu., Oct. 5, 7-9pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.equalitytexas.org.

L&B Outlaw Music Happy Hour Those L&B babes have a new trick up their sleeves with a night of performances by Emily Herring, Julie Nolen, and Barbara Nesbitt. Thu., Oct. 5, 7pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth.

GAYLY AHEAD

GAyCL 2017 DJ GirlFriend brings the queer music fest back for a new year! Sat., Oct. 14, 4pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

AIDS Walk Austin 30th Anniversary Walk for a cause, fight the stigma, and celebrate life. Sun., Oct. 29, 11:30am-3:30pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe. www.asaustin.org.