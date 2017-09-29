Day Trips: Camp Terralak, San Marcos

Camp Terralak, a new kind of private campground north of San Marcos, combines a comfortable bed with making s'mores around the campfire.

Ashley and Kelly Waldman offer a secluded place where friends can gather to enjoy the outdoors without sleeping on the ground. Utilizing a refurbished barn, a cabin, and a vintage trailer named Doris, guests can enjoy all the fun of camping but retire for the evening to the indoors. "It's for people who enjoy being outdoors, but want to sleep indoors away from the bugs," Ashley says.

The couple found the property for their dream campground off a winding country road last April. Since then they've spent weekends and holidays cleaning up the 3.5 acres, installing a tepee, rehabilitating the buildings, and constructing two fire pits. Ashley's father-in-law installed a horseshoe pit, a small outdoor stage, and a bocce court.

The wooded site is 15 minutes from downtown San Marcos and 40 minutes from Austin. A disc golf course and river access are nearby.

As the autumn camping season begins, Camp Terralak provides an opportunity to get outdoors without having to rough it too much. There is also plenty of room for others in your party to pitch a tent if they prefer a rugged night's sleep.

As the campground progresses, Ashley and Kelly plan to host music events and farm-to-table dinners. "Cooking is my passion," she says. "And I look forward to trying new recipes on my guests."

Camp Terralak is at 729 Owl Hollow in San Marcos and will celebrate with an open house on Sat., Sept. 30, from 3-8pm. For information, contact Ashley at ashley@campterralak.com or go to www.campterralak.com.

1,366th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.