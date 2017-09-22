Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 14,000 people, including 3,200 children, have been killed in all-terrain vehicle crashes since safety officials began keeping track in the Eighties.

Want to buy what seems to be a rare 18th century Scotch? Scien­tists can use carbon dating to determine if it's authentic or fake.

According to Speedtest Global Index monthly ranking, the world's fastest average broadband speeds: Singapore 154.38 megabits per second; Romania 91.48 Mbps; USA 70.85 Mbps.

The jaguar is found only in the Americas, is the third-largest species of feline (after lions and tigers), and is the only large American feline that roars.

According to Popular Science, Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling spread the myth that vitamin C prevents colds. He and a "Dr." Stone conducted a shoddy clinical trial that claimed to prove their point. Some studies have found evidence that regular usage might shorten the duration of your cold.