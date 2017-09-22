I've been thinking a lot about what makes Austin such a queer-friendly city, and after several weeks of brainstorming, I'm still not sure what it is. What I know: My girlfriend and I garner a lot fewer stares (not to mention public comment) than we did in D.C. – or San Francisco in my case. My masculine-of-center friends get a lot less shit for their androgyny. I've been told, ever since I got here, that Austin doesn't need a lezzie bar or gayborhood because it's "so OK to be gay here." I've also been told we're too segregated, with not enough (or really any) spaces for QPOC folks. I know we look good on paper, but numbers don't speak for experience. I've seen how our ultraconservative state leaders would like to eradicate or silence us. Yet I think, in general, we're a solid, supportive community. What do you think? What makes Austin so great, and conversely, what would make it greater? As we near our rescheduled Pride Parade, I'm asking GP readers, "What makes you Proud about Austin?" In the meantime, check out tonight's Guerrilla Queer Bar – raising money to help Harvey survivors. Next week marks the return of Plezzure Island, and there are lots of queer happenings between now and then, so get out there and tell me what you think is good.

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Queers Unite for Harvey #GQB is back and raising money for Counter Balance: ATX to help Houstonians recover from Harvey. DJs, drink specials, and games – oh my! Drink. Talk. Hang out. Sparkle. Don't be a dick. Thu., Sept. 21, 6-10pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

The Queer Queens of Qomedy Poppy Champlin and her crew of queer comedians are romping around Texas on a four-city tour. See Poppy pop off with Sandra Valls and Crist Guzman. Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $25-35. www.queerqueensofqomedy.com.

Royal Forest, Common Velvet, Kara Mosher Ya know we can't get enough of Common Velvet. Plus, Midweek Market ATX will be there selling handmade and vintage goods! Thu., Sept. 21, 8pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Trivia Night Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one ... y'all know the rest? Prove it at trivia night. Teams of up to six, on seasons 1-7. Fri., Sept. 22, 7-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/whowantsadollar.

Femme Film Fridays: Persepolis on 35mm Catch the film then talk about it with UT's Dr. Jeannette Okur and Moth to Flame's Christine Chen (whose short will open the night). Fri., Sept. 22, 7-9:30pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress. $3-5. www.thestoryoftexas.com.

Romper Party It's a onesie party! Cold drinks, hot dudes, and DJ Alpha. Fri., Sept. 22, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Middle School Dance Party! Back 2 School Edition Back to school doesn't have to mean back to reality. DJs GirlFriend and Breezah will show you the best and worst of the Nineties and Aughts. Sat., Sept. 23, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Butt Stuff! Positions, toys, and lube are just a few discussion points for this class talking about backdoor fun. No myths, just truth from Q Toys' education coordinator Nick. Class is free, but donations will help a local org. Sun., Sept. 24, 6-9pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $15 suggested donation. www.qtoysaustin.com.

A Tribute to Kate Millett The "high priestess" of second-wave feminism passed away Sept. 6. A queer activist, public intellectual, and writer, Millett left her mark. Join Pamela Ellen Ferguson for a night of remembrance. Tue., Sept. 26, 7-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Documentary Screening The Q boyz are bringing you Mother Monster live ... onscreen. Tue., Sept. 26, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

National Gay Men’s HIV AIDS Awareness Day CookOut Learn your status with free STI testing throughout the day, enjoy free burgers, and sign up for PrEP! Wed., Sept. 27, 1-7pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Greetings, From Queer Mountain Ep. 53: School! Ralphie Hardesty hosts a school daze of GFQM. Wed., Sept. 27, 9-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Geeks on Fleek: Lisa Frank Getcher gel pens ready and your neons on lock cuz these Geeks are honoring the one and only Lisa Frank. Tasha Starr, Zane Zena, Chique Fil-Atio, Sticky Gold, and more with DJ Scarecrowonfire and yer host Honey St. Claire. Wed., Sept. 27, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 with costume.

Will & Grace Watch Party After more than a decade, Will & Grace returns to TV. See it for yerself, every week in the lounge. Thursdays, 8-9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Will & Grace Premiere Watch Party Welcome Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack back to prime time with the Q. Thu., Sept. 28, 8-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Neon Rainbows: Nineties Country Night Yee-haw, y'all, this classic night of old-school country jams is back by popular demand with DJ GirlFriend. Thu., Sept. 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Plezzure Island Year 2 Close out yer summer with a leztastic beach weekend. Thu., Sept. 28-Sun., Oct. 1. South Padre Island. $40-300. www.plezzureislandtexas.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride Parade 2017 They can reschedule our parade, but they'll never take our Pride. Catch the procession in all its glittery, rainbow glory. Sat., Sept., 30, 8pm. 12th & Congress, to Fourth Street. Free to $25. www.austinpride.org.