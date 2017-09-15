Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017
The Republic of Texas had 23 counties in December 1836 based on the existing Mexican municipalities. The state of Texas has 254 counties.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a "100-year flood" is not something that happens once every 100 years. Instead, it's a flood that has a 1% chance of happening in any given year.
In 1841, Robert Browning published a drama, "Pippa Passes," in which he mistakenly thought the word "twat" referred to a nun's habit.
According to author Russell Warren Howe, Mata Hari was an inept agent who may have been framed. Recently released documents suggest that she was a warm and loving mother.
According to Erin Falcone and her research team, the longest-held breath ever recorded in whales was 2 hours and 43 minutes.