Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 1962, 160 U.S. deputy marshals were wounded – 28 of them shot – defending James Meredith's admission to the University of Mississippi.

Evidence of smallpox scarring has been found on Egyptian mummies as early as 1157BC.

According to Will Oremus of Slate, the Coriolis effect has nothing to do with which way the water circles when you flush your toilet. If you want to know why it drains clockwise or counter-clockwise, try looking at which way the water comes out of the jets.

Jack Daniel was taught whiskey distilling by a slave named Nathan "Nearest" Green. In 2016 Brown-Forman, the company that owns the Jack Daniel Distillery, finally decided to keep its debt to Green by acknowledging his role, thanks to efforts by author Fawn Weaver.

Plato got his name from his wrestling coach. It means broad of shoulders. He wrestled in one of the first Olympic games and "Plato" was his nickname.