Austin's Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival returns today and we're so excited to celebrate its 30th anniversary! (Check out my "aGLIFF Best Bets," Sept. 8.) Thirty doesn't seem so old these days, at least not since I realized I'm just months from 33, but that's people years not event years or festivals. Thirty years is a big deal for a queer film fest. In 1987, Austin was just realizing the reach of the AIDS epidemic. Another decade would pass before Ellen DeGeneres came out on TV (and lost her sitcom), and Will & Grace (as problematic as it was) didn't even premiere on prime time until fall of 1998. To say we're proud of aGLIFF and the films it continues to bring to our patch of queer paradise is an understatement. Speaking of festivals, the Austin Music Video Fest returns and though not necessarily queer there's lots of queer fun to be had: like the Christeene Video Retrospective (see Wed.). Also catch Christeene's alter ego Rebecca Havemeyer tomorrow (Fri.) with the ever-amazing, multi-talented out-of-towner Justin Vivian Bond (deets below). Be there, be queer.

GAYDAR

Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival 30th Anniversary Celebrate 30 years of queer film with aGLIFF. See the lineup online. Thu.-Sun., Sept. 7-10. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. www.agliff.org.

UT’s LGBTQ Studies Presents Justin Vivian Bond The trans-genre artist is coming to UT for the LGBTQ Studies Program inaugural event and talkin' with Paul Soileau, Laura Gutiérrez, Ann Cvetkovich, and more. Thu., Sept. 7, 7-9pm. Glickman Conference Center, 116 Inner Campus Dr.

L&B Skeeball Happy Hour Chillax with the ladiez of L&B, throw some (skee)balls, and make the most of a Thursday night. Thu., Sept. 7, 6-9pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Die Felicia Presents A Coven of Witches Horror-babes are back with a witchy vengeance and an all-star cast. Costume contest, Scream Queen contest, and some ghoulish trivia. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Sept. 7, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night A Friday night special just for aGLIFF. Catch the crowds. Enjoy the limelight. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Hail Yass: Drag Tribute to the Knife vs. Goldfrapp The girls of PPP are loving on electronica with DJ Isabella von Black. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Sept. 8, 8pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Rebecca Havemeyer Presents: Justin Vivian Bond! An award-winning performer, film star, visual artist, and Viv of all trades. Music, mayhem, and lots of laughs, plus yer host Rebecca Havemeyer. An all-ages, queer comedy event. Fri., Sept. 8, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $20-25. www.justinvivianbond.com.

SMTX Pride Our sisters in San Marcos are celebrating Pride with a parade, fest, and a river cleanup on Sunday. Travel on down for a new view. Sat., Sept. 9, 10am-9pm. San Marcos Plaza Park, 206 N. CM Allen Pkwy. www.smtxpride.org.

Out in the Park Six Flags' annual gay day. Ride the roller coasters, dance to DJs, and catch some RuPaul queens (including GP fave Adore Delano). Sat., Sept. 9, 7pm-12mid. Six Flags, 17000 W. I-10, San Antonio. $49-54. www.fb.com/OutintheParkSA.

Grand Slam! Smells like team spirit in here. A party honoring "Austin's finest and hottest softball players." Sat., Sept. 9, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Family Equality Pool Party A pool party for LGBTQ families! Lovers, kiddos, chosen fam all welcome. Sun., Sept. 10, 2-5pm. Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave. $3.

Liberty for All! They call it an afternoon delight; we call it a queers and allies day party at our fave dive bar. Buy a new T – all proceeds go to ASA. Plus music, drink specials, and photo booth. Sun., Sept. 10, 4pm-12mid. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth.

TGQ Social A get-together for everyone on the trans spectrum: genderqueers, trans ladies, trans fellas, GNC folks, nonbinary, intersex peeps, lovers, and allies. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/TGQsocial.

AGLIFF Closing NIght Party Seattle's queer pop-punkers Your Heart Breaks play along with L.A.'s Dark Rooms and Austin's own Andy. Sun., Sept. 10, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 suggested donation.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting QB is looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming fundraisers! Mon., Sept. 11, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. Free. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Christeene Video Retrospective The third annual AMVF and OUTsider present: Christeene. Austin's darkest, dirtiest queen. Videos and Q&A. See full fest lineup online. Wed., Sept. 13, 8-9:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. www.amvfest.com.

Video Hump Night Brought to you by AMVF. Catch Hey Jellie – Austin's newest queer band featuring members from Erase Errata. Wed., Sept. 13, 9:30pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.amvfest.com.

War on the Catwalk: The Queens From Season 9 Catch the queens who put season 9 of Drag Race on the map. Thu., Sept. 14, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. www.dragfans.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

Central Texas Transgender Health Conference An educational conference on helping, supporting, and providing affirming care to trans, GNC, and nonbinary patients. Fri.-Sat., Sept. 15-16, 8am-4pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. $35-175. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

Austin Pride Parade Let's get ready to rainbow! Sat., Sept. 30, 8pm. Congress & Fourth.

Plezzure Island Year 2 The plezzure krew is back for a leztastic beach weekend of celezbian entertainers, games, and gals. Thu.-Sun., Sept. 28-Oct. 1. South Padre Island. $40-300. www.plezzureislandtexas.com.