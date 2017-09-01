Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 1, 2017

Of the 22 statues of historical figures in Central Park, none are of women. Of the 87 statues in San Francisco, only two are of women.

In the 1890s, "flapper" meant a very young prostitute. It also described young girls with braids flapping in the breeze.

Before she was queen, Princess Elizabeth selected a gown and robe set from Joske's department store of San Antonio for her wedding night trousseau. It consisted of a pale ivory Georgette gown made with 40 yards of silk, and had satin roses embroidered across the bodice, along with a hand-stitched, brocade robe patterned with tiny lords and ladies bowing in minuet. It cost $300, which today would be $3,368.82.

Alexander Graham Bell favored "Ahoy" as a greeting when answering a telephone. Use of the alternative "Hello" is generally credited to Thomas Edison.

Pinetop Perkins was buried holding a red-and-white peppermint between his thumb and index finger.

