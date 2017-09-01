Columns

The Luv Doc: People in Glass Houses

A truly balls-out commitment to mental health

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Sept. 1, 2017

Dear Luv Doc,

Why do women seem to be repulsed by my voice and my vibrations? We know there is something much larger at work when it comes to the energy we give off. It's not that I have a problem attracting women, it's that I can't keep them around. I've lost my chemistry and peaceful energy that I once had before a traumatic experience. Can you help?

– Bad Vibrations

No. I cannot help. I am not clairvoyant. I have no fucking idea what you're talking about. I am not necessarily asking for proper nouns, but goddamn, your lack of specificity is maddening. Let me guess: Your conversations with women (and maybe even people of all genders) go something like this: "Hey honey, would you bring me that thing that I want from that room I am not in?" Woman: "I want a divorce." Does that sum it up? Am I hitting the nail on the head?

If you will allow me a sweeping generalization (and I'm sure you will because ... people in glass houses, right?) I find that people who overgeneralize have an innate fear of commitment. At best they're ineffective communicators and at worst they're crippled by an inability to take decisive action. So – and I'm just spitballing here – my guess is that being in a relationship with you is incredibly frustrating. I am actually getting hives just imagining how long it must take you to decide on a restaurant.

And yes, after a month or so of hearing your wavering, waffling, wishy-washy voice vacillating over the most ridiculously insignificant decisions, any woman in her right mind would take the first available exit, even if you look like Cary Grant. And by the way, Cary Grant seemed to have some major therapeutic breakthroughs while undergoing LSD therapy back in the late Fifties. He is reputed to have taken more than 100 acid trips. That is a truly balls-out commitment to mental health. I am not in any way suggesting you do the same, but Cary did live to a ripe old age.

Like yourself, Cary (aka Archie Leach) endured some trauma – and not just from his given name. His father was an alcoholic and his mother suffered from clinical depression. He was abandoned by both by the time he was 10. Of course, trauma is a broad spectrum. You might have been mauled by a pack of stray dogs and left for dead in a drainage ditch – I don't know – but rest assured that whatever trauma you have endured, you alone have the burden/responsibility of dealing with it as best you can and healing yourself both physically and mentally.

Mind/body/spirit. Start with the things you can control and work your way up from there. Once you're as happy and healthy as you can be, you will exude positivity and peaceful energy and people – including women – will want to be around you.

