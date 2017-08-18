A 2007 dispute between attorney Gregory Shamoun and oilman John Cantrell, both of Midlothian, led Shamoun to bring his donkey named Buddy to the courtroom. Cantrell complained of the donkey's noise and manure. The case was settled when Shamoun agreed to buy some of Can­trell's land – and thus, Cantrell's objections to the ass were over-muled.

According to a study by Nationwide Children's Hospital, about 34 children a day were treated at emergency rooms between 1990 and 2010 for cotton-swab-related ear injuries.

Although 75% of today's rubber products are made from synthetic rubber, rubber bands are still made from organic rubber because it offers superior elasticity.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2015, Texas consumed almost 13% of the nation's energy, and had led the nation in energy consumption for 55 years. And according to Sci­en­tific American, wind energy accounted for almost 23% of Texas' power in the first quarter of 2017.

An elephant consumes about 400 pounds of vegetation a day and may spend 12-18 hours a day feeding.