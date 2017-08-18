A friend, activist, and very talented artist recently told me that "our communities are feeling worn thin," and I couldn't agree more – fighting every day just to prove your validity is exhausting. From white nationalists marching in Virginia to Concerned Parents of Austin preaching against AISD's LGBTQ-inclusive teacher training (see p.16), it seems as though rock bottom keeps bottoming out. I planned to make this week's Gay Place celebratory – the official kickoff to Austin's Pride Week (please check out the amazing listings below and more online), and let me tell you, it's hard to be cheeky in the face of so much stupidity and hate. But isn't that what the other side wants? To scare us, make us retreat, to just disappear into glitter? Don't give them the satisfaction, because Pride Week is here and events all over town are celebrating what it means to be queer, QTPOC, trans, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIAS unicorns. Everything may not be for you, but there's something for everyone. Promise me though, that while you're out celebrating, you'll take a moment to drink it all in – savoring just how lovely it is to live under this giant rainbow umbrella we call a community.

GAYDAR

Summer Shindig Queer fun for a good cause, with Texas Chili Queens, drag, and a screening of Big Business. Thu., Aug. 17, 6:30-10pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier. $20. www.projecttransitions.org.

Violet Crown Follies: Dark Summer by the Jigglewatts Watch an all-queer cast embrace the sexy side of the mysterious and obscure. Thu., Aug. 17, 7-10pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $15-120. www.thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Dada Life Swedish DJ duo Dada Life takes over Highland. 18 and up welcome to dance dance dance. Thu., Aug. 17, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $30. www.fb.com/highlandlounge.

Die Felicia Presents: The World of Stephen King They all float down here with Louisianna and Zane as they honor all things King and a "Here's Johnny!" contest. Thu., Aug. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

Men at Work Celebrate those hardworking dudes with DJ Alpha. Fri., Aug. 18, 9pm-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Planned Parenthood After Dark Start Pride Week by raising money for PP with DJs GirlFriend and Charles Mxxn, while Beatrix Lestrange hosts fab drag. Fri., Aug. 18, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $25. www.plannedparenthoodaction.org.

Drag Lab: May the Fierce Be With You Travel to a GAYlaxy Far Far Away to celebrate the fiercest queens and kings. Plus a Star Wars costume contest goes down at midnight! Fri., Aug. 18, 10:30pm-1:30am. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Eastside Writers Club Austin Black Pride hosts a QTPOC writing group for aspiring novelists, playwrights, or would-be journal-ers. Sat., Aug. 19, 2-4pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Center, 912-B E. 11th.

Eastside Backyard Bike Social & Show Bikes, boobs, and access to health care for all with dinner followed by a variety show and a late-night bike ride. Cash donations benefit local nonprofits fighting breast cancer. Sat., Aug. 19, 6:30-10:30pm. $10-20. See FB for location.

Lesbian Game Night Grrrls, games, and conversation. Sat., Aug. 19, 7pm-12mid. Emerald Tavern Games & Cafe, 9012 Research Ste. C-6. www.fb.com/events/1908736369393306.

Second Annual Trans Prom Austin Pride hosts prom for everyone who ever wished for or wanted a redo. Isabella Von Black DJs while you snap photos and hang with emcee Vegas Van Cartier. 18 and up welcome! Sat., Aug. 19, 9pm. Stephen F. Austin Intercontinental Hotel. Free. www.austinpride.org.

Bobby & Topher’s Big Gay Brunch Sabel Scities and CupCake host this official Pride event with DJ Tony Castro Jr. and some extra special guests. Sun., Aug. 20, 11am-4pm. Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces.

Nautickle: Naughty Lesbian Boat Party For all "queer identified, women loving folks." DJ Gemayel, free drinks, and a water slide. Sun., Aug. 20, 11am-3pm. Riviera Marina, Leander. $49. www.fb.com/fayefearless.

Masculine Makeup & Body Alteration Join Alexander the Great and Mad Max for a class on "masculine" makeup and body alteration! Sun., Aug. 20, 8-9pm. Brass Ovaries Studio, 3111 Manor Rd. $15-25. www.fb.com/alexanderofaustin.

OUT at the Movie Pride's got you like – free screening of To Wong Foo! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the movie. All ages welcome. Mon., Aug. 21, 7-10pm. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Wondering what's up with QB 2018? This meeting is for you and anyone interested in making next year's happen. Mon., Aug. 21, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Fruitbowl: Pride Edition! A special fruit-themed variety show with guest Sandra Valls, best known for her performances in Showtime's Latin Divas of Comedy. 18 and up welcome. Mon., Aug. 21, 8-10pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $15, $20 at the door. www.fb.com/fruitbowlcomedy.

Laganja’s Dance School: Austin Feel like a superstar after this workout led by Drag Race star Jay Jackson, aka Laganja Estranja. Just come ready to werk. Mon., Aug. 21, 8-9pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $22. www.laganjaestranja.com.

Lesbians Who Tech Meetup Discuss virtual reality and how it's poised to change the world. Tue., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. $0-15. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Origins of Pride Storytelling! The Austin LGBT Coalition on Aging hosts an all-ages Pride event with gay author Toby Johnson, TENT's Noel Smith, and Chola Magnolia of Curvy Girl Productions and Fat Bottom Cabaret. Wed., Aug. 23, 6-8pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. Free. www.lgbtcoa.org.

Austin Premiere of The David Dance Alphabet Soup, the LGBTQ group associated with First Unitarian Universalist Church, celebrates Pride with popcorn, a movie, and you. Wed., Aug. 23, 7-9:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free. www.thedaviddance.com.

Stanley Roy’s Austin Music Video Premiere Catch the premiere of Roy's music video "Versatile," followed by Queeraoke hosted by Louisianna Purchase. Wed., Aug. 23, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Colton Dowling & Andrew Horneman Present Comedy Sellers Check out opening night with headliner Carina Magyar and Rachel Hall. Wed., Aug. 23, 9-10:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Amy L. Stone: Speaking & Booksigning Stone talks Cornyation. Her book digs into Fiesta San Antonio's "iconic LBGTQ celebration." Thu., Aug. 24, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. www.bookpeople.com.

PRIDE AHEAD

Pride Splash Join Pride and GayTX for a gay ol' pool day. Sat., Aug. 19, 2pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd.

Fruit Loop Bar Crawl Start Pride Week with a Tour de Gay Bars. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm. Various locations.

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) A campy cocktail party with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Out Youth takes 10% of the proceeds. Fri., Aug. 25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Pride Interfaith Celebration An Austin Pride Week tradition. Go for the speakers, stay for the celebration choir. Tue., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca. Free. www.fb.com/pridefaithatx.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: 2 Years of Queer Celebrate GQB's two-year anniversary and kick off Pride weekend with frosé, unicorns, queers, and cake! Thu., Aug. 24, 6-10pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. Free. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

WERK Fashion Show Bianca Del Rio and Coco Peru host, plus performances by Drag Race's Shangela, Raja, Raven, and more! Thu., Aug. 24, 8pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $20-125. www.austinpride.org.

Brown State of Mind: People of Pride A Pride celebration of Austin's QPOC communities. Fri., Aug. 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/brownstateofmind.

Austin Pride Official Women’s Party Lesbutante & the Boss and special guest Sada Bettencourt (of The Real L Word) host Pride's grrrl party. Fri., Aug. 25, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $10-100. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Get yer rainbows ready for Pride! Start with the festival, catch the parade, then dance yer face off. Sat., Aug. 26. $0-20. www.austinpride.org.

Queer Up Charlies Pride AfterParty An xxxtra special Pride afterparty to sweat yer glitter off. Sat., Aug. 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.