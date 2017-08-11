By the time he was 23, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones had five illegitimate children by five different women.

Beach sand is too firm for beach volleyball. Sand samples must be approved by Hutchison Sand & Mixes in Ontario, Canada, which creates sand volleyball courts around the world. Dubai had to import sand for construction, as desert sand is also unsuitable.

A recent study at the University of Basel found praying mantises can eat birds, though it's not common. Some even wait on hummingbird feeders.

Drug overdoses have killed about as many Americans this year as died fighting the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined.

In a 2012 assessment republished in 2017, Indian Country Today, a leading publication on Native American Affairs, rated Richard Nixon as one of the best presidents in American history (if not in fact THE best president in American history), from the perspective of U.S. tribal interests.