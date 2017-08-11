Butch Queen – the drag competition which pairs newbie queens with local pros – has teamed with Sound on Sound Festival and Mohawk to put on their biggest, most epic drag show yet (see Friday). Creators Jeremy von Stilb (aka Mouthfeel) and goth goddess Louisianna Purchase decided to shake up the playing field by drafting unexpected performers including Erica Nix, Dan Fin, Dr. Steven Hutto, and DJ GirlFriend to make up Butch Queen's fourth batch of baby draggers. Of course, they're paired with seasoned queens such as Kitty Buick, Sable Scities, Zane Zena, and Inertia – who will train their baby grrrls for lip sync and makeover success. Putting Butch Queen on one of Austin's most popular stages – on a Friday, no less – shows how far drag has come. Von Stilb credits Austin's evolution with the creation of Poo Poo Platter in 2012. The alt, dark drag show paved the way for a bigger, weirder scene, while RuPaul's Drag Race ushered contouring culture into mainstream American living rooms. Regardless of the reason, von Stilb told Gay Place how excited he is to see drag move beyond just gay spaces. So catch these baby queens and more lip sync for their life – or a $1,000 prize and two passes to SOS Fest. Louisianna hosts and Mouthfeel DJs with Dylan Reece.

ON OUR GAYDAR

Log Cabin Republicans Monthly Membership Meeting Y'all are invited to attend this monthly membership meeting. Thu., Aug. 10, 6-8pm. Central Texas Gun Works, 321 W. Ben White #203.

Fun Home: The Musical Alison Bechdel's award-winning queer play finally comes to Austin. (See p.22 for more.) Fri.-Sun., Aug. 11-13; see website for times. Long Center, 701 W. Riverside. $29 and up. www.funhomebroadway.com.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night Friday night, ladies' night. Lesbutante & the Boss get the feelin' right. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

SOS Presents: Butch Queen Peeps from Austin's (not just queer) entertainment scene are going drag for the first time, paired with a seasoned queen for an epic win. Fri., Aug. 11, 8pm-12mid. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $8-10. www.soundonsoundfest.com.

EQTX Summer Mixer Join Equality Texas for a mid-special session evening. Guests include Evan Wolfson, Rep. Mary Gonzalez, Karen Stevens, and Texas' marriage equality plaintiffs. Sat., Aug. 12, 6:30-9pm. The Whitley, 301 Brazos. Donations welcome. www.equalitytexas.org.

Common Velvet Album Release Common Velvet celebrates with Empire Machines, Denizens, and late-night DJ vibes from GirlFriend. Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Rawhide: Cowboys & Cubs Embrace that country twang cuz it's cowboy night at the Bear. Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Swallow My Pride Scarlett and Cheeki bring you an all-star lineup and DJ Kahlu too. Sat., Aug. 12, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Papi’s Playhouse: Hot as Hell Six contestants are making it hot in here. Sat., Aug. 12, 10pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $5.

Minha filha! A Black Trans Daughterhood A performance by Dora Santana on daughterhood, mothering, and self-discovery. Sun., Aug. 13, 3-5pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St. Free. www.allgo.org.

TGQ Social For everyone on the trans spectrum. Rain or shine, hot or cold. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Drag History & Movement Kings Alexander the Great and Mad Max Morrison cover drag history with a movement workshop. Open to all. Sun., Aug. 13, 7-8pm. Inner Diva Studios, 10401 Anderson Mill #104. $15-25.

Women & Woodworking Happy Hour Broads and Boards wanna start a women's woodworking co-op. If yer interested, go for happy hour and talk shop. Wed., Aug. 16, 5:30-7:30pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.broadsandboards.com.

AGLCC Pride Bat Cruise Get on the bat boat with AGLCC, ATC, and a DJ. Their scholarship fund gets a portion of the proceeds. Thu., Aug. 17, 6-9pm. $35. www.aglcc.org.

Summer Shindig Project Transitions, Waterloo Counseling Center, and the Wright House Wellness Center host a night of queer fun for a good cause. With Texas Chili Queens, drag, and a screening of Big Business. Thu., Aug. 17, 6:30-10pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier. $20; $15 in advance.

Dada Life Swedish DJ duo Dada Life take over Highland with the GoGo Gadgettes. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Aug. 17, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $20-30. www.fb.com/highlandlounge.

GAYLY AHEAD

Fruit Loop Bar Crawl Kick off Pride week with a Tour de Gay Bars. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm. www.austinpride.org.

Pride Splash Join Pride and GayTX for a gay ol' pool day. Sat., Aug. 19, 2pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd. www.austinpride.org.

Pride Interfaith Celebration Go for the speakers, stay for the choir. Tue., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca. Free. www.fb.com/pridefaithatx.

WERK Fashion Show Bianca Del Rio and Coco Peru host, with special performances by Drag Race stars! Thu., Aug. 24, 6pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $20-125. www.austinpride.org.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: two Years of Queer Celebrate GQB's second birthday and kick off Pride weekend with frosé, unicorns, queers, and rainbows! Thu., Aug. 24, 6-10pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. Free. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) A campy cocktail party with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Out Youth takes 10% of the proceeds. Fri., Aug. 25, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Austin Pride Official Women’s Party L&B and special guest, Sada from The Real L Word, host Pride's ladies' night. Fri., Aug. 25, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $10-100.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Get yer rainbows ready for a Prideful day of festivities. Sat., Aug. 26. See website. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.